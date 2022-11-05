Letter to the Editor: Vote for someone who stands up to Trump

I have a strong comment for voters who plan to vote Republican. In Iowa, they are Gov. Kim Reynolds, Charles Grassley, Ashley Hinson and Dr. Mariannette Miller Meeks. All four of them will work to let Trump free of all charges against him.
Charles Grassley supports Trump’s lies and his cheating on income tax and the crimes on election results. Trump lost by 7 million votes and 1.5 years later is still lying about it. I thought Chuck was smarter than that to fall for such dishonesty.
On Nov. 23, 2021, Joni Ernst sent me a letter saying senators are elected to guard against waste, fraud, abuse and criminal activity. Did you ever see or hear Charles Grassley stand up for any of that with Donald Trump?
I want a senator like Michael Franken and Liz Mathis for the House of Representatives, who will be well-liked and serve the people of Iowa with care and respect.
Norbert Hackman
Fort Atkinson, Iowa