There’s a great economics lesson to be learned in the front page article, “For Sale, U.S. crops find buyers despite fewer deals.” (February 11, 2023)
Bureaucrats in commodity groups and government are sought out by journalists in search of relevant news. But the real relevant news is simply the fact that grain traders in the U.S. and the countries that buy American farmers’ products carry on business without these deals. They can determine a mutually agreed upon price based on supply, demand, and product quality without so-called agreements.
Trade agreements are not necessary for trade and actually bind the parties involved with dictatorial conditions that inhibit trade, thus limiting farmers’ income to some extent.
My contention that trade agreements and the bureaucracy that negotiate them are not necessary and are even damaging is illustrated by Tom Vilsack, saying in Iowa Farmer Today, “there is no plan to compromise with Mexico on a trade deal, it illustrates how quickly these agreements can provide more disruption than certainty.”
A market driven by millions of individuals watching out for themselves will always produce better results than a top-down pile of guesses made by people who profit only from membership fees and taxes.
Fritz Groszkruger
Dumont, Iowa