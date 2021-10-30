Meteorologist tracks warm, wet trend in Midwest

As a science and operations officer at the National Weather Service, Ray Wolf said people may not understand what he does at his job, but he has a simple solution to answer that question.

“Call me a meteorologist,” Wolf said.

Wolf studied meteorology and agricultural climatology at Iowa State University and has spent his career learning more about what to expect from weather patterns and trends. He works at the NWS Quad Cities location, in Davenport, Iowa, and he recently sat down with IFT to discuss weather-related issues facing agriculture.

IFT: There has been a lot of talk about a La Niña weather pattern coming through this winter. What will that mean for conditions?

WOLF: La Niña is fully active now. It’s expected to continue through the winter, but to put things in a big-picture perspective, there are other factors that will influence our winter in addition to that. A lot of those aren’t as predictable multiple months in advance.

As we wrap up a warm, dry fall — as we get into the first of the year — odds start to favor strong weather conditions, especially in the central and eastern parts of the Corn Belt. Really watch soil temperatures closely in the next few weeks because with the warmer than normal weather, soils might be too warm to apply nitrogen and have it volatize away and lose what you put out. We want some colder weather to cool off those soils.

Looking at soil moisture, there is some hope that we can recharge our soil moisture from the drought conditions we’ve been experiencing over much of the area. Hopefully we can get into a wetter pattern in the latter half of winter into the spring over parts of the Midwest to recharge our soil moisture.