New Farm Bureau president responds to 2022 challenges

Brent Johnson is the new president of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation. A fifth-generation farmer, Johnson works with his wife and son running a corn and soybean operation.

He was elected president of the Farm Bureau during the organization’s annual meeting in December, succeeding Craig Hill, who spent a decade running the organization.

IFT: Tell us a bit more about your background.

JOHNSON: I graduated from high school in Manson, Iowa, and earned a degree in agronomy from Iowa State University. I worked in corn breeding and agronomy sales and precision agriculture before I had the opportunity to come home and pick up farming when a great uncle of mine retired. Later I helped start an independent agronomy center, and in 2006 my wife and I started our own crop consulting company. We worked with everything from fertility to variable rate systems to digital data. I sold that business last summer, and making that move gave me the bandwidth to run for higher office in the Farm Bureau.

IFT: Do you think that background gives you a different perspective on agriculture or on the job at IFBF?

JOHNSON: It is certainly a unique skill set. I am still a licensed certified crop advisor. If you couple my background with the fact that I am currently farming, I think it really places me properly in the leadership role to be able to handle some of today’s challenges in agriculture. I feel very comfortable talking about some of those issues.