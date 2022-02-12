New Farm Bureau president responds to 2022 challenges

Brent Johnson is the new president of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation. A fifth-generation farmer, Johnson works with his wife and son running a corn and soybean operation.
He was elected president of the Farm Bureau during the organization’s annual meeting in December, succeeding Craig Hill, who spent a decade running the organization.
IFT: Tell us a bit more about your background.
JOHNSON: I graduated from high school in Manson, Iowa, and earned a degree in agronomy from Iowa State University. I worked in corn breeding and agronomy sales and precision agriculture before I had the opportunity to come home and pick up farming when a great uncle of mine retired. Later I helped start an independent agronomy center, and in 2006 my wife and I started our own crop consulting company. We worked with everything from fertility to variable rate systems to digital data. I sold that business last summer, and making that move gave me the bandwidth to run for higher office in the Farm Bureau.
IFT: Do you think that background gives you a different perspective on agriculture or on the job at IFBF?
JOHNSON: It is certainly a unique skill set. I am still a licensed certified crop advisor. If you couple my background with the fact that I am currently farming, I think it really places me properly in the leadership role to be able to handle some of today’s challenges in agriculture. I feel very comfortable talking about some of those issues.
IFT: Were you surprised you won?
JOHNSON: I’ve had the unique opportunity to work with farmers, so I wasn’t an unknown to membership. I suspect some of my history was intriguing to a few of those folks. I don’t know if I would say I was surprised, but I was humbled by the honor.
IFT: What is the attitude of farmers this winter?
JOHNSON: As we walk into the 2022 production year we’ve got a strange sense of things. Let’s face it, 2021 ended very well. Those full bins were a surprise to a lot of guys. Prices were good. But as we enter 2022 there is a sense of anxiety or uncertainty because the cost of production is extremely high for the coming year. There is uncertainty about chemistry availability. We don’t know what the markets are going to do. There are international concerns, such as the situation in Ukraine.
IFT: What issues are you hearing about from farmers?
JOHNSON: Input costs is No. 1, no question about it. That is certainly top of mind. Couple that with 8% inflation and there is concern. Then there are the geopolitical things. Waters of the United States (WOTUS) has a lot of people concerned. And the House Agriculture Committee is starting to look at talking points for the next farm bill. When we start talking about the farm bill I think we are looking at defending things such as crop insurance, and I’m sure conservation will be a hot topic as well.
IFT: Let’s talk about a couple of those issues. What about climate and water quality?
JOHNSON: As far as water quality goes, you have to remember Calhoun County was ground zero a few years ago with the Des Moines Waterworks lawsuit. Now I see that Des Moines is working with IDALS (the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship) and other partners to work cooperatively with farmers. I’m really glad to see that happen.
To me it is important to see a voluntary approach.
IFT: You mentioned WOTUS. Could you offer some thoughts on that?
JOHNSON: It’s really a shame EPA is starting with the pre-2015 rule. If you need to renegotiate, I would rather start with the 2017 rule. But the way Washington works right now is a problem. We would prefer to get things like WOTUS codified so we don’t get this whipsaw every time there is a new administration. One thing I’m hoping to do is to take the IFBF board to Washington, D.C., and meet with the leaders of these various federal agencies so we can have conversations about the best way to proceed.
IFT: You alluded to the partisanship in Washington and around the country. How do you deal with that?
JOHNSON: It is a challenge, but with every challenge there are opportunities. Unfortunately, the partisan gap is so wide right now and I don’t like that because it tends to be the case that when the pendulum swings, it swings hard. I want to be able to have a conversation with either side. I’m very proud of our producers, and I think they can make their case. So far I’ve already been blessed to have the opportunity to talk to the president about cattle markets. And I think maybe that my background in agronomy gives me opportunities on some subjects to explain things.
IFT: Soil and agronomic issues seem to be much more of a part of the discussion in recent years. Could you talk about that?
JOHNSON: There’s still so much we don’t understand. I farm differently than my neighbor, and he farms differently from another neighbor and so on. That’s not wrong. We work with a really very complex and dynamic system. Improving soil quality takes time. It’s a big ship to turn around. When I was a kid, I remember my grandfather plowing. A couple of years later my dad got a new tillage machine, sort of a disk ripper. Today I’m implementing strip tillage and no-till and cover crops and automation. In the span of essentially 40 years, just look at the progress that has been made. I’m excited for the future of agriculture, but we need agility and creativity.
IFT: On the state level, the legislature is in session. What issues are you watching?
JOHNSON: Our biggest issue on the table right now is the biofuels conversation. We want to see something on that coming out of this session. We’re the No. 1 ethanol producer in the nation and we need to be its No. 1 advocate and consumer. We think that will also strengthen Iowa’s economy.