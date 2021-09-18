Safety educator says risks for farmers remain high

Brandi Janssen serves as director of Iowa’s Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (I-CASH) and is an assistant professor at the University of Iowa.

She grew up on a 300-acre cattle farm in the Missouri Ozarks. She came to Iowa to attend Grinnell College and later earned a masters and a Ph.D. in anthropology at the University of Iowa.

IFT: Tell us a little bit about I-CASH?

JANSSEN: I-CASH was formed by an act of the state legislature in 1990. It is mandated in Iowa Code to be a collaboration between the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Currently, I-CASH is the only active safety and health organization that focuses solely on Iowa’s farmers. We have a small staff along with a very active statewide advisory board. Our programs are diverse: We provide grants to Iowa youth groups to implement safety projects in their communities, we conduct four campaigns each year devoted to seasonally relevant health and safety issues, we have a small amount of funding devoted to retrofitting older tractors with rollover protective structures (ROPS), and we work with other organizations to host an annual conference and do things such as respirator fit test trainings.

IFT: What are the goals of I-CASH?

JANSSEN: The center is devoted to education and outreach programs related to farm safety and health. We try to be as collaborative as possible, and there are lots of agricultural support organizations that have become our partners. For example, we send out our seasonal campaigns through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach as well as through county Farm Service Agency offices. We have also partnered with the Farmers Market Association, Practical Farmers of Iowa, the Iowa Farm Bureau and even Iowa Farmer Today.