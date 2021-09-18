Safety educator says risks for farmers remain high

Brandi Janssen serves as director of Iowa’s Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (I-CASH) and is an assistant professor at the University of Iowa.
She grew up on a 300-acre cattle farm in the Missouri Ozarks. She came to Iowa to attend Grinnell College and later earned a masters and a Ph.D. in anthropology at the University of Iowa.
IFT: Tell us a little bit about I-CASH?
JANSSEN: I-CASH was formed by an act of the state legislature in 1990. It is mandated in Iowa Code to be a collaboration between the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Currently, I-CASH is the only active safety and health organization that focuses solely on Iowa’s farmers. We have a small staff along with a very active statewide advisory board. Our programs are diverse: We provide grants to Iowa youth groups to implement safety projects in their communities, we conduct four campaigns each year devoted to seasonally relevant health and safety issues, we have a small amount of funding devoted to retrofitting older tractors with rollover protective structures (ROPS), and we work with other organizations to host an annual conference and do things such as respirator fit test trainings.
IFT: What are the goals of I-CASH?
JANSSEN: The center is devoted to education and outreach programs related to farm safety and health. We try to be as collaborative as possible, and there are lots of agricultural support organizations that have become our partners. For example, we send out our seasonal campaigns through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach as well as through county Farm Service Agency offices. We have also partnered with the Farmers Market Association, Practical Farmers of Iowa, the Iowa Farm Bureau and even Iowa Farmer Today.
IFT: Farming has a history of being a dangerous profession. What are the top health and safety concerns today?
JANSSEN: Tractor rollovers continue to cause fatalities every year, in Iowa and across the United States. In recent years, fatalities from falls have been high, as well as fatalities from equipment and roadway crashes. We also regularly see grain engulfment and manure pit accidents. While the number of fatalities for those last two are a bit lower than the others, they may cause multiple fatalities during a single incident as co-workers or family members try to extract someone from a pit or bin.
IFT: Are farms safer or more dangerous than they were a generation ago?
JANSSEN: The rates of fatal injuries in agriculture remain much higher than in the general population, about 20 per 100,000 people compared to about 3 per 100,000 people in the general population. There are fewer farmers so the total number of fatalities may be lower, but as a percentage they remain high.
IFT: Because farms are also homes, child safety is an issue. How does that complicate things?
JANSSEN: Child safety is definitely an issue and a child dies in a farm-related incident about once every three days in the United States. Equipment-related injuries, including ATVs, as well as drownings are leading causes.
On the other hand, those of us who grew up on farms know there are a lot of benefits from that lifestyle. Farm kids tend to have fewer allergies and lower rates of asthma than the general population. We hope that parents and employers of young farm workers will use resources such as the Ag Youth Work Guidelines to understand at what age kids are ready to do particular tasks. For example, many of us have memories of operating machinery at a young age, but as parents we must recognize the incredible risk that goes along with putting a child on a piece of ag machinery.
IFT: Has technology made farms any safer?
JANSSEN: Yes, in many ways. You don’t see as many younger farmers with missing fingers, in part because we don’t use corn pickers any more. Modern equipment generally includes more safety features, such as shields. I know those can be frustrating at times, but it is nice to still have your digits and arms and to get home safely at the end of the day.
IFT: Are there any specific safety devices or practices you would like to see adapted by more farmers or manufacturers?
JANSSEN: Installing ROPS on older tractors is really important. When used correctly, with a seatbelt, ROPS can nearly eliminate the chance of a rollover fatality. About 40% of tractors in use are old enough to not have ROPS.
There are also good monitors for checking air quality when working in manure pits, grain bins or silos. Many of these will clip to your clothing and sound an alarm when gas levels are high.
Finally, make sure you have good lighting and marking on any equipment you use on the road. The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) has really good guidance in these areas. It’s worth taking the time to make sure you are visible on the road.
IFT: What one piece of advice would you give to farm families in regards to safety?
JANSSEN: Safety should be a part of your farm’s business plan and should get the same amount of attention as any other part of the farm. Just as you assess your input expenditures and logistics every year, you should develop and review safety policies for all parts of the organization. A death or serious injury can be devastating for a farm business, not to mention the family. Including a safety plan helps ensure your farm’s profitability and sustainability for the future.