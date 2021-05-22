State of rural health care is ‘precarious’ after 2020 losses

Bill Menner serves as executive director of the Iowa Rural Health Association. He previously served as Iowa’s state director of USDA Rural Development under President Barack Obama and also worked as executive director of Poweshiek Iowa Development, a county-wide economic development organization based in Grinnell. He also led downtown development, historic preservation and tourism efforts for the City of Grinnell.

Since leaving the USDA, Menner founded The Bill Menner Group, a consulting firm focused on community development, rural partnerships and economic vitality. Menner is an active volunteer, serving on numerous boards and commissions, including the UnityPoint Health-Grinnell and UnityPoint-Des Moines boards of trustees.

A native of the Cleveland, Ohio area, Menner is a graduate of Ohio State University with a BA in journalism and an MA in political science.

IFT: How do you assess the general state of rural health care in the Midwest?

MENNER: The state of health care in the Midwest — particularly the rural Midwest — is precarious. In Iowa, 20% of rural hospitals were already in some state of financial distress before the pandemic. Steep losses in 2020, despite federal and state assistance, may have pushed them closer to the edge. And nothing has been done to change the reimbursement disparity that exists between urban and rural states when it comes to payments for Medicare and Medicaid costs. On top of that is the challenge of getting health professionals to live and work in small towns and rural areas. It seems everything is lining up against us.