USDA economist sees strength in Chinese demand

Seth Meyer was appointed USDA’s Chief Economist in January of 2020, returning to USDA after two years. Prior to his return, Seth was a research professor and the associate director for the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute (FAPRI) at the University of Missouri.

Meyer grew up in eastern Iowa and has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Iowa State University and a Ph.D. in agricultural economics from the University of Missouri.

IFT: The first thing that comes to mind when thinking about crop demand is exports and trade. With the expiration of the Phase 1 trade deal coming up, do you feel things are going to change in our export market?

MEYER: Perhaps I tell this story too much, but you have to think back to where the sentiment was in August 2020 when prices were starting to rise. Before that point, despite the fact we had that trade deal, the sentiment was pretty negative from producers, but then the Chinese eventually came into the market with really robust export demand and really robust domestic demand. Prices really started to run. That’s something that really offered us that price boost to finish up the tail end of the 2020 harvest.

When one looks at the Chinese performance relative to the Phase 1 agreement, it’s a pretty good response. I think from a USDA standpoint, we think the Chinese will continue to come into our market. We just finished a record 12 months for U.S. agricultural exports, and a lot of that is the fact that China came back into our market. During trade friction, they got as low as our fifth largest trading partner, but they came roaring back to be our No. 1 trading partner by a lot. In the latest expectations by our foreign ag services, we’ll hold onto a lot of that trade, and as a result of that, prices will be really solid.