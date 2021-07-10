Wildlife group makes farm connections on conservation issues

Joshua Divan is a precision agriculture and conservation specialist with Pheasants Forever in Iowa.

IFT: Tell us a little bit about Pheasants Forever as an organization.

DIVAN: Pheasants Forever is a non-profit conservation organization established in 1982, at a time when there were a number of people concerned about the loss of diversity on the landscape and about healthy and natural populations of wildlife. What makes it truly unique is the chapter model. There are over 750 Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever chapters.

IFT: Tell us more about the local approach. Does it vary from state to state?

DIVAN: The strategies and projects do vary across the country, but the work all revolves around habitat. More habitat equals more birds, more birds means more hunters, and more hunters creates more people advocating for conservation efforts.

Our chapter volunteers are our original habitat teams and still support habitat projects to this day. In about 2004, Pheasants Forever launched its farm bill biologist program (FBB) through a partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to increase the availability of technical assistance for habitat and conservation to private landowners. The program started in South Dakota, and now there are similar programs in 26 states that are all made possible by the support from many different federal, state and local partners. ...

There are a lot of programs out there, and it is easy to get confused and turned upside-down. Access to conservation experts improves the probability that conservation options are understood and projects are successful.