Young farmers advocate offers help through ‘stressful job’

Katherine Un is the organizing and advocacy director for the National Young Farmers Coalition. The group is focused on a nationwide effort to support younger farmers, addressing challenges ranging from land availability and financial obstacles to a focus on combating climate change.

Un discussed a few of the issues they are working on, from legislation to areas where the community can help the newest generation of farmers.

IFT: Farming can be a difficult industry to break in to. What is the most prohibitive factor? Is it cost or land or other factors causing this difficulty?

UN: We see multiple intersecting factors that multiply each other. Land affordability, debt, especially student loan debt, accessibility of USDA programs. Those are all intersecting and making each other worse or difficult for young farmers to get the support they need.

If we had to pick just one, we surveyed 4,000 farmers in 2017 and the biggest struggle if farmers were asked is land access. That encompasses accessibility of land because cost and whether it is well suited or has the right ownership model is a challenge.

IFT: Some young farmers get their start on a family farm as it’s difficult to get started. How can we make it easier for young farmers to get started with their own operation?

UN: That’s interesting because it might be a bit of a misconception that folks get started on their family farms. Because in that survey, 75% of young farmers told us they did not grow up on a farm or in a farm family. We go off the assumption that most farmers don’t have that support.