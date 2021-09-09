Class trains spotters on storm patterns, safety

VALLEY, Nebraska — While Brian Smith and his fellow meteorologists have access to all sorts of gadgets to help predict storms, they still rely on a group of volunteers who are their eyes in the field.

Smith serves as the warning coordinator for the National Weather Service office near here. The Valley office covers eight counties in western Iowa (Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page) along with 30 counties in eastern Nebraska.

Each winter and spring, Smith and his colleagues will conduct storm spotter training classes at various locations in their coverage area. The classes are designed to educate the public about severe weather and how they can help potentially save lives.

“What we are doing is helping them understand cloud formations and things like that, something that could potentially produce a tornado,” Smith says.

While it’s not required, many spotters will take that education out in the field to help with the weather service’s storm prediction system.

Smith says the first session is 60 to 90 minutes, and that session can be followed up with a more advanced class.

“Basic training is going to cover the thunderstorm basics and the different hazards associated with a storm,” he says. “The class will look hard at those super cell thunderstorms that produce most tornadoes.”

Trained spotters who choose to go out in the field are also taught how to contact the weather service, including taking photos to send in to the office staff.