Drought kicks off new year of wild weather

There’s an old line about Iowa weather that’s something to the effect of “if you don’t like the weather, just wait” because it will change.

The situation this year changed quite a bit from the one Iowa farmers faced in 2019.

In 2018, Iowa farmers endured the second wettest year on record. That was followed by the 12th wettest year on record in 2019, making that two-year stretch the wettest two-year period in state history.

So there was more than enough subsoil moisture in the state a year ago. Today, that situation has flipped. Instead of talking about spring flooding as forecasters were a year ago, the discussion is about drought.

“Things can change,” says Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan.

This time around the western part of Iowa is dry, thanks to a year that saw some areas receive only about half the normal rainfall amounts and large swaths of the western half of the state get about 6 inches less than normal. The situation is not as dire in eastern Iowa, where some locations actually got more precipitation than normal in 2020.

Temperatures in 2020 were close to normal on average but included some wild gyrations.

Most farmers remember that October was the sixth coldest on record with snow falling in many areas. That turned into a November that was the 10th warmest on record.

But most forgot the wild end to January 2020. Until the last three days of the month, January was about three degrees warmer than normal. But a frigid winter storm front during the last three days of the month dropped that January average to below normal.