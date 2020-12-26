La Niña affects long-range forecasts

Weather is one of the biggest variables to a farm operation. Knowing how many inches of rain will be coming, even a few days out, can be a challenge. When it comes to predicting what will happen in the 2021 season, that’s an even bigger undertaking.

For meteorologists making those long-term outlooks, methods of forecasting are seeing advances which make for more accurate predictions. One of those tools is looking outside the Midwest and toward the coasts.

“One of the things that has come to light, for me, is the significance of ocean temperatures,” eastern Iowa meteorologist Terry Swails said. “They play a huge role in climate and long-range forecasting. That’s something I’ve started to pay a tremendous amount of attention to.”

Jon Gottschalck, with the Chief Operational Prediction Branch at the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA), said there are three main areas the weather service looks at when developing long-range forecasts. The first is ocean temperatures and oscillations such as El Niño or La Niña.

“That’s by far the biggest seasonal predictor from a purely phenomenon point of view,” Gottschalck said. “Depending on the phase, we know there’s certain temperature and precipitation patterns that are more or less reliable.”

Another weather phenomenon called the Madden-Julian Oscillation measures convection over the tropical Pacific Ocean and Indian Ocean. Swails said there are eight phases in which the oscillation can develop, allowing forecasters to form an outlook based off those trends.