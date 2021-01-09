Weather volatility brings risk, bigger yields

Weather’s impact on agriculture is constant. From too much precipitation to not enough heat, a season largely hinges on what happens meteorologically.

Increased weather volatility has become a major variable throughout the crop season, causing changes in the way the season is viewed. Eugene Takle, an emeritus professor of agronomy at Iowa State University, said the biggest change over the years is the length of the growing season.

“It’s probably the most notable and important way climate change has impacted agriculture,” Takle said.

However, the longer growing seasons aren’t necessarily a bad thing at the moment for Midwest farmers, Takle said. As seasons have stretched out, yields have consistently increased. Takle cited a study that credited 28% of the increase to better weather.

“It’s an advantage for farmers to have this longer growing season,” Takle said. “You can plant longer-season hybrids which tend to yield better, and heat hasn’t gotten in the way yet. We haven’t suffered from the disadvantage of the increasing temperature in the planet.”

He said the main reason the Midwest hasn’t seen the major increases in temperature is due to increased average rainfall, which has suppressed summer heat on average.

Takle and his Iowa State meteorological colleague William Gutowski wrote a paper calling the Midwest the Goldilocks climate due to these circumstances, referring to the familiar fairy tale of the three bears. The early-season rains, timing of humidity and lower summer heat make it just right for crops.