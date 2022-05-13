It’s a busy time of year

The crop fields are starting to get busy once again.
Lots of the farmers in the area with small grains are starting to wrap while lots of operations like my family are just on the verge of beginning the 2022 crop year. Winter wheat is just coming out of dormancy and starting to green up. This is putting farmers with winter wheat in the hard position of making the choice to either abandon their wheat crop or roll the dice with keeping it.
Thankfully, that aren’t many farmers in the area of Plankinton, South Dakota with wheat because of the simplicity and popularity of row crops. Here at the Fink family operation, we are just on the verge of beginning our crop season.
This year we will be planting corn and soybeans for our spring crops, and we will also have some hay ground. We plan to get corn seed in the ground between May 5th and May 15th and soybean seed in the ground between May 15th and the 1st of June. While this year’s crop season is just beginning, the calving season is about 70% done in the area with May and June calvers being the exception.
While everyone is geared up and ready to get their seed into the ground, there are still lots of other jobs that need to get done before the fields are ready for seed. Some of this work that I’ve seen happen around the area in the preparation of this crop season would be fertilizer being applied to pastures and hay ground, tractors are back in the fields doing some field work for row crops, and fences are being fixed.
Just the other day my dad went out to fix some fence because a calf shelter blew over the fence and took some of the fence out. That also continues to be a common topic of discussion in our house is the crazy April weather we’re having. The month of April has been mainly dry and windy with small traces of rain every once in a while.
I find myself checking the weather app on my phone more and more these days and I’m glad to see that it looks like the windy days will start to become less and less and we may even get lucky enough to receive some moisture.
Not only is the 2022 crop season about to be underway but so is the 2022 high school rodeo season. Wishing for a safe and prosperous year for all of the high school rodeo kids and farmers all over South Dakota and the Midwest.