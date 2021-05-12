It’s all about the fiber at the Fiber Fair

The Mid-Plains Fiber Fair was held April 24, at the York County Fairgrounds in York, Nebraska. This marked the fourth year for the annual event.
There were demonstrations, classes and a diverse selection of vendors.
“To a certain extent we built on our experiences from our previous fairs, but we were also re-building from having to take 2020 off due to the COVID response,” said Kelsey Patton, chief organizer and Fiber Fair Chair. “We didn’t really expand this year.”
Michael Littlefield of Littlefield Family Farms in Surprise, Nebraska, hosted a shearing exhibition. Littlefield sheared a sheep about every hour so there was always time to view the demonstration.
There were multiple classes taught at the fair. Patton said guests learned about spinning, weaving and knitting among other things. There was no charge to attend the fair, but there was a fee for participating in a class. This was to cover the cost of the materials the student receives.
The vendor hall featured 14 dealers from six states, Patton said. There was ample space between the exhibitors. Contests included loom weaving and knitting.
“People also brought their projects and worked on them,” Patton said. “They enjoyed sitting, relaxing and enjoying the company of like-minded people, socializing and network.”
The entire event was family-friendly, she said. Children especially enjoyed the Hall of Breeds section of the fair. Visitors were able to view llamas, alpacas and various breeds of sheep. There were even yaks from Hay Springs Yaks out of Chadron, Nebraska.
“The animals are bred for their wool,” Patton said. “Visitors learned about the various wools and their properties. It was very educational.”
That is what the Fiber Fair is all about - promoting fiber arts and wool-producing animals in the region. It is in alignment with the Fibershed Movement. Which is an international system of regional textile communities that stimulate linking and ownership of ‘soil-to-soil’ textile processes, and are re-designing fiber systems to support ecological agriculture and regional economies.
“We would like to see, wherever possible, all clothing and textiles to come from within a 100-mile radius of the producer,” Patton said. “In some cases this may not be feasible, but it is a practical idea.”
For more information about the Mid-Plains Fiber Fair, visit www.midplainsfiberfair.com/.