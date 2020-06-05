Judges have been named for beef, swine, sheep and goat shows at the Askarben Stock Show, set for Sept. 24-27 in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Chan Phillips from Oklahoma will judge beef, Kim Brock from Oklahoma will judge swine, Brent Jennings from North Carolina will judge sheep, and Nick Hammett from Missouri will judge goats.
There were over 2,800 animals entered for the 2019 Aksarben Stock Show. Plans are still on for the Askarben Stock Show in late September.
Show organizers said they are working closely with health officials to plan a safe event for guests, exhibitors, vendors and sponsors.