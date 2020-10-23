WALNUT, Ill. — Last year, once farmers got into harvest, they found a pleasant surprise: Yields were higher than they expected. This year the opposite seems true for many including Chris Van Holten in Bureau County in Western Illinois.
The last week of September, when he started harvesting corn on the land he farms near Walnut with his wife Julie and a hired man, he wasn’t expecting quite so many goose-necked and damaged stalks from a storm in June.
“Yields were a little worse than I thought,” he said on Oct. 5. “If there’s green snap out there, the combine will find it for you.”
He estimated yields were 10-20% below his averages in a couple of varieties.
Van Holten started with corn and dried the first harvested for storage, switched to harvesting soybeans on Oct. 6, and will return to corn when it has dried down in the field.
Soybean yields are “reasonable” this year but not as good as everyone hoped, Van Holten said.
He is also planting wheat this fall.
“I think there will be a little more wheat grown in this area this year,” he said.
There is a market for local wheat at a new flour mill 20 to 30 miles away which improves the basis here.