MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University’s 2020 Swine Profitability Conference is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Stanley Stout Center in Manhattan.
Each year, the Swine Profitability Conference focuses on the business side of pork production.
“We will be discussing important swine business topics of risk management, pork demand, value-added production, and biosecurity,” said Mike Tokach, University Distinguished Professor in the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, and swine Extension specialist. “This conference is designed for producers to increase their competitiveness in today’s swine industry.”
The conference will feature speakers from many swine-related businesses and organizations, including:
• Bob Taubert, managing partner at New Horizon Farms, will address the approach to risk management.
• Joe Kerns, Kerns and Associates, will discuss the world meat dynamics and US pork price outlook for 2020.
• Kaden and Emily Roush, R Family Farms, will share their story of raising pigs in north central Kansas.
• Daniel Linhares, Iowa State University, will talk about ways to prevent, control and eliminate swine infectious diseases.
• Steve Dritz, Kansas State University, will focus on the past, present and future of bio security.
“We believe the speakers for the 31st annual profitability conference are industry leaders with diverse backgrounds and understanding of the swine industry,” said Joel DeRouchey, K-State Research and Extension swine specialist. “They will provide take-home information for swine producers and allied industry partners alike.”
The Stanley Stout Center is located at 2200 Denison Avenue, north of the K-State campus. The day begins with coffee and donuts at 9:15 a.m. and the program starting at 9:30 a.m. Lunch is included in the conference, which will end at 3 p.m.
Pre-registration is $25 per participant and due by Friday, Jan. 24. Attendees can register at the door for $50 per participant. More information, including online registration, is available at KSUSwine.org, or contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.