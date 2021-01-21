Keep dairy on successful path

Now that the page has turned on 2020, it’s a good time for producers to reflect on the number of things they’ve needed to manage through. In late-March 2020 it was difficult to believe the year would end on a good note for the dairy industry.
The year delivered government intervention in the markets and a roller coaster of milk prices that affected strategies and financial performance. Yet despite all that, it was a good year for dairy. And that brought healing to farm balance sheets that were negatively impacted from 2016 to 2018.
After a couple of profitable years for many dairy operations, 2021 affords the opportunity for continued success. Many dairy producers have made changes in recent years to how they manage their business.
- focusing on producing high components
- continuous improvement in milk quality
- managing heifer inventories
- breeding a portion of the herd to beef
- managing expenses intensively
- making strategic investments
Many became more astute at creating budgets and projections, setting operational and financial targets. Several benefitted from an increased level of government support in 2020. But it’s difficult to imagine a repeat of that in the normal course of industry cycles. It’s important to continue to manage all aspects of business to ensure success in 2021.
The next couple of months will see the closing of financial information to determine exactly how 2020 ended. Now’s the time to concentrate on the 2021 budget. Establishing an accurate budget is imperative, including realistic estimates for revenue and expenses to determine cash-flow needs.
With an improved financial position and liquidity many operations will likely also look for opportunities to reinvest into their operations. If that’s the case, develop a plan for capital expenditures for 2021 and share it with all stakeholders in the operation. Open communication with on-farm team members, advisers and lenders are essential to successfully implementing a plan for 2021.
In the past couple of years the net effect of milk prices has been positive. However large inventories of dairy products, increased productivity and a growing national cow herd can potentially pressure prices during the next several months. Feed costs also need to be top of mind because there have already been some significant jumps in the corn and soybean markets. Be sure to assess the degree to which financial performance is at risk. Continue to build on the past two years’ results to further strengthen the operation.
No one can predict when the government will intervene in an industry. If government intervention was detrimental to one’s 2020 strategy, he or she will need to maintain discipline and direction in 2021. Here’s to another strong year in the dairy industry.
Tim Baumgartner is a dairy-lending team leader with Compeer Financial, a vision sponsor for Professional Dairy Producers®.