Replanting soybean fields or areas of fields likely will occur after soybean stand loss to recent cold temperatures or saturated soil conditions.
The following are general reminders about dicamba application timings and restrictions for Illinois soybean from University of Illinois weed science specialist Aaron Hager, writing for the university’s crop development Bulletin May 18.
Do not apply approved dicamba-containing products if the air temperature in the field at the time of application is greater than 85 degrees Fahrenheit, Hager said. Applicators must consult the local National Weather Service forecast for the field’s zip code, available at www.weather.gov.
Do not apply approved dicamba-containing products after June 20.
Do not apply approved dicamba-containing products more than 45 days after planting.
Calendar and timing restrictions deserve some consideration if replanting becomes necessary. If portions of a field are replanted, use the original planting date when determining the 45-day deadline for the earlier planted areas and clearly delineate and document the replant areas separately.