With COVID-19 dominating news cycles everywhere on the planet, there are a few questions that have arisen for minimizing risk for those who operate farm tractors, trucks and other enclosed ag equipment – especially when the same machine is being operated during the course of a day or work week by multiple people.
COVID-19 spreads easily from person-to-person. But it’s not believed to be transferred across significant outdoor distances. Health experts believe the risk is significantly reduced even by people who are together outdoors if they stay more than 6 feet apart. So for a healthy worker operating a tractor or other vehicle as a sole operator, out in the middle of a farm field, that person is at almost-zero risk from person-to-person spread – as long as that person is alone.
But almost all operators come in some contact with visitors, agricultural-service personnel, hired employees and other people. The virus can be spread by a person infected with the virus who does not appear or “know” they are sick – or he or she may have acquired the virus but not yet show symptoms. That’s what health professionals are calling “asymptomatic” individuals.
During this time when many people are staying home and working in isolated locations, it’s good for a grower or other ag professional to limit contact with others.
- Transact as much business as possible by telephone, text messaging or email.
- Limit contact with visitors.
- If one must spend time in direct contact with non-family members, keeping a 6-foot distance.
- The other possible situation that could lead to exposure is sharing a cab on a tractor or other machine when things are busy – or when employees or others might be trading and using the same machine as other operators.
Work to reduce the level of risk that exists by sharing equipment.
Know the symptoms of COVID-19 and do not allow workers onto the farm if they are sick, or have known exposures to and contact with others including family members who have had the virus during the past 14-plus days. Two common symptoms from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include cough and shortness of breath. The CDC also notes that having at least two of the following symptoms can mean a person has COVID-19 – fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and/or new loss of taste or smell.
Any people who suspect they are sick based on those symptoms should call a clinic to get advice. They should not come to work on the farm because they can spread the illness. Some farms are asking every employee to check their temperature each morning and report it before arriving for work. That’s also a good time to review or create a “sick leave” policy for hired workers. Many workers are incentivized to come to work even if they might feel sick because they need a paycheck.
Even if a person appears healthy, shared equipment should be cleaned between operators.
Every operator should start each workday or shift with clean and laundered clothing – normal machine washing with laundry detergent and heated drying will kill the virus. Warm or hot water is better. Operators should shower since any previous contact with the “public” and/or since their previous work shift.
Between operators if possible leave cab windows and doors as open as possible, as long as the machine is parked in a secure location. Wind blowing through the cab will help clear and clean the air in the cab. Direct exposure to ultraviolet light in bright sunshine will also be helpful, though it will not impact virus particles in shaded areas or if sunlight is shining through glass.
When approaching a vehicle to begin a day or shift, consider every part and location that might have been touched by the previous operator. That includes handholds, fuel-tank caps, ladders, oil dipsticks and door handles. They should be wiped down thoroughly. Also consider wiping down hitches, wagon tongues and hitch pins on equipment. Wear waterproof protective gloves when cleaning; remove and store them carefully when cleaning is complete both inside and outside the operator’s station.
Several options exist for cleaning. The virus is broken down with soapy warm water and a wet towel or cloth. Some operators are using antibacterial “wipes” or other commercial spray cleaners that are listed as antibacterial-antimicrobial. Another option that kills and breaks down the virus is a diluted bleach-water solution. The CDC recommends 1/3 cup of household bleach per gallon of water, or 4 teaspoons of bleach per quart of water applied generously through a spray bottle. Bleach-water solution should only be applied to hard non-porous surfaces. When bleach-water solution is used it should be sprayed on and allowed to dry. Never apply bleach directly to cloth, fabric, electronic components, the operator’s panel, touch screens, etc. While bleach-water is effective against the virus it may permanently stain clothing and other fabric, or damage some components in the cab.
Wipe down everything that may have been touched, sneezed or coughed on – or otherwise exposed to the previous operator. That includes the steering wheel, throttle, all levers and controls, knobs on heater and air conditioning, door handles, window levers, etc. Again warm soapy water or other disinfecting products are recommended. Windows can be wiped down with warm soapy water and then finished with window cleaner. Most consumer window-cleaning products are not approved as disinfectants, but if wiped down first with soapy water the job can be finished with window-cleaning products.
Do not use harsh cleaners on electronic parts, touch screens or other components. Check the operator’s manual. Consider carrying a pocketful of cleaning wipes that have isopropyl alcohol, which kills the virus, to wipe those parts. Also use those wipes to frequently clean eyeglasses including sunglasses and smartphones – both of which can become dirty from frequent use.
Once things are wiped down in the cab and the new operator is ready to roll, remove and store the protective gloves. Use gel or foam hand sanitizer on hands. If hand sanitizer is kept in the cab – recommended – keep it out of direct sunlight. During time some of the alcohol will evaporate even though it’s sealed so replace it often.
Consider more-frequent cab air-filter changeouts; most air-handling systems are bringing in and filtering outside air. There are no known concerns about those filters spreading the virus. But air movement in the cab during operation is important; a clean filter will help insure maximum airflow and comfort for the operator.
With all those precautions, some operators are also purchasing and using a bundle of thick cotton work gloves they can wear throughout the day. They are changing gloves frequently between tasks like hitching and unhitching, or touching any surface not known for sure to have been cleaned. A bundle of a dozen pair of gloves can be purchased for less than $15. Used and dirty cotton gloves can then be thrown into a sealed plastic bag and laundered each night with other work clothes. Don’t use cloth gloves for tasks that involve liquids or wet conditions. Never use leather gloves for virus protection; they can’t be laundered and could harbor the virus. Waterproof gloves will also provide protection and should be used during cleaning, but are not durable and are not comfortable for long-term use for most people.
Hand sanitizers and gloves help by killing or reducing contact with the virus – but nothing beats handwashing. Wash with soap and warm water. Scrub hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds; scrub all areas – knuckles, fingernails, between fingers, around rings, etc. Dry with a clean paper towel.
Staying safe and healthy during these times requires one to think like a “CSI investigator” to consider how and where the virus might spread. It takes a little extra work and care, but everyone’s health is vital. Our growing world population needs our farmers.