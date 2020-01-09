Parlor expectations have transformed in recent years. But the goal of milking cows safely, gently, quickly and completely remains a priority. That being said, the need for efficiency has changed how cows are milked. It’s also changed approaches to milking labor and how many cows producers strive to milk per hour. Because milk produced per cow is greater than ever, harvesting more milk in the same amount of time while achieving optimum udder health is even more important.
Consistently milking cows properly in an efficient manner can increase productivity and improve milk quality. Automated parlor technologies such as automatic preparation systems and automatic post-dipping can bring consistency and efficiency to milk harvesting.
Parlor automation can deliver several benefits.
Labor reduction – A look at the advancement of milking technology, from the first pipeline system to robotic milking, makes clear that a main goal in each development has been to reduce labor. As labor availability decreases and costs increase, finding labor efficiencies in parlor-automation technology is more than a goal. It’s critical to the bottom line.
With automated-parlor technology the first thing to consider is keeping the number of labor units to a minimum. Teat-prep systems and automatic post-dipping can streamline the milking process. That can reduce the number of employees needed per milking shift, resulting in significant savings.
A dairy that’s milking three times each day with three employees per shift in a double-24 parlor could realize a savings of as much as $100,000 or more each year by reducing the number of necessary employees to two per milking.
While implementing automated technology doesn’t guarantee labor savings, there are many ways technology can benefit a dairy. Automated options can offer several potential solutions.
- Reassign parlor employees to another area that needs attention.
- Fill a need in a parlor that’s currently short-staffed.
- Achieve a more-consistent milking process and improve milk quality by supplementing current milking staff with automated technology.
Evaluate farm-labor needs to create a plan for how milking automation can help achieve milking goals.
Consistent milking procedures – Thirty years ago most farms required only one or two people to milk the cows. That person’s routine was the same every day – from bringing the cows in for milking through the post-dipping process.
Today many farms have multiple employees milking cows with different people on each shift. A lot of time is spent training to consistently follow milking protocols, so milk is harvested the same way every milking. Differences in how employees complete milking procedures can lead to inconsistency and a decline in milk quality.
The automated parlor technologies help standardize the milking process for improved consistency and milk quality. That increases in importance when dairies implement longer milking shifts.
No matter the technology it needs to be used correctly and maintained on a regular schedule. Proper training is also vital for successful implementation.
Efficient milking – Rapid-exit parlors and return lanes for efficient cow flow didn’t exist in the beginning. Current expectations for efficiency are all about the cow – to limit her time away from feed, water and the housing environment as well as to keep her comfortable. Being efficient in the parlor is just as important as cow flow to and from the parlor as well as properly sized holding pens and groups.
Automated parlor technologies allow producers to complete the milking process in an efficient timeframe without sacrificing milk quality. When employees are in a rush teats may not be cleaned properly or dipped completely. Or the necessary stimulation time for milk letdown may be reduced. Automatic-prep systems ensure each teat is cleaned, disinfected, stimulated and dried in a consistent and efficient manner. Automatic post-dipping ensures each teat is dipped consistently as soon as milking is complete. It also eliminates the additional seconds or minutes it takes for an employee to grab the dip cup to dip the teats.
Another advantage of automation is the ability to slow processes to complete tasks with fewer people. For example a rotary parlor can be slowed to implement an automated-prep system. That could enable one person to do a job that would otherwise require two people. In that way excellent-quality milk can be harvested using less labor.
Real results – Kieler Farms is a dairy located near Platteville, Wisconsin. Cows there are milked efficiently in a 50-stall rotary parlor with automated teat-prep equipment and a post-dipping system.
“For us it was all about efficiency and consistency,” Leah Kieler said.
The Kielers said they wanted technology that would allow them to run their rotary parlor at peak performance with the least number of people. New parlor technology has allowed the Kielers to keep the same number of employees while tripling their herd size to 1,800 cows. The Kielers maintain a 91-pound daily-milk-production average with 3.65 percent fat and 3.05 percent protein along with 95,000 somatic-cell count.
The methods producers use to milk cows will continue to evolve. Automated parlor technologies can increase productivity, reduce labor and improve milk quality. Producers should seek the advice of suppliers to learn more about the most suitable options for their operations.