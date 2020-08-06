Most of us receive monthly statements from our banks or credit unions and it’s always comforting to see our balances increase. It would be great if farmers could receive a monthly statement showing the status of soil health on the fields that are farmed. The health of soils is perhaps equal to or even more important to long-term success than a bank-account statement.
There are many methods used to keep track of soil health – yields, soil testing, visual observation upon planting, compaction testing, earthworms in a shovelful, infiltration testing and assessing the amount of topsoil collecting in a drainage ditch.
I live next to a sod farm so the ditches generally stay cloudy. I suspect there’s a fair amount of soil loss due to the nature of the low-lying fields. But the more-significant cause is probably tied to the soil taken off during the sod-cutting operation. Unlike sod, conventional grain or cash-crop harvesting doesn’t take off much soil. The soil losses in those cases are mainly due to wind, water or ice flow – or perhaps tile blowouts.
In recent years there’s been a lot of focus on cover crops. “Healthy soils are always covered in green,” proclaims one publication. In Wisconsin we know how difficult that can be to accomplish. And in the past three years elevated precipitation totals haven’t made it any easier.
In the Oconomowoc Watershed, since 2017 the Oconomowoc Watershed Protection Program and program partner Farmers for Lake Country have been working with farmers. The aim is to help plant covers that protect fields in late fall through spring. Using a helicopter we’ve planted many tons of seed into standing beans and corn. We’ve experimented with different seeding rates and timing, with more successes than failures. We’ve been able to establish thousands of acres in green cover beginning in early October, where in previous years there would have been no protective cover until late June of the following year. Starting in 2019 we experimented with frost-planting into corn stubble in March and have tried some planting into green covers in May. We’re learning more with each trial.
We’ve also partnered with farmers to add wheat into the typical corn-bean rotation. And we’ve started incentivizing landowners and farmers to keep perennial cover on critical fields for the long term to provide cover while still allowing for cuttings for forage or bedding.
One of the most challenging time frames is May and June; plants are young, canopies haven’t yet closed and there’s still a lot of exposed soil. We’ve found that to be a time with greater risks of erosion as early summer storms move through. “Planting green” into a mat of terminated cover is likely the most significant step we can take to address those early-growing-season conditions. Other aspects of soil health also come into play, including any measures that promote better soil structure and water infiltration. Many soil-health field days are being held regarding the topic. We invite everyone to take advantage of the knowledge gained from the pioneering efforts of others.
The Oconomowoc Watershed is merely a small part of all the acreage in which farmers work. But more and more watershed programs are being developed; there may be resources each producer can take advantage of for funding and expertise.
Healthy soils are key to strong yields and long-term success for the farmer. Farming with soil health in mind also promotes clean rivers and creeks downstream. Keep those soil bank accounts healthy and strong. And keep ditches clear of silt so soils stay where they’re needed most – for the long term.