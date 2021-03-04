Keynote speakers to inform, energize

This year’s keynote speakers offer an array of insights, experience and knowledge. Conference emcee Pam Jahnke is known to many as “the Fabulous Farm Babe.” Growing up on a dairy farm just north of Green Bay, she was surrounded by agriculture. Jahnke is a past-president of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting, has been named Farm Broadcaster of the Year and has moderated panels for U.S. agricultural secretaries in the White House. The Midwest Farm Report network has grown to encompass 26 stations in Wisconsin and Minnesota, as well as daily appearances on the CBS-TV affiliate in Madison, Wisconsin, and the Fabulous Farm Babe Facebook page. In her spare time Jahnke farms in partnership with her brother, sister and mother on the home farm.
Old Glory Evangelo “Vann” Morris is a former nuclear-powered ballistic-missile submariner. He’s an Afghanistan-deployed combat veteran and retired U.S. Navy Surface Warfare Officer. A decorated and educated veteran, Morris has a master’s in business administration from the Naval Postgraduate School. He has had an array of military achievements, including an incident in 2001 in which his team seized 14 tons of pure cocaine during a Colombian drug raid – the largest drug bust in U.S. maritime history. During his past two tours of duty he served at the U.S. Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and at the United States Special Operations Command in Tampa, Florida.
Morris will kick off the PDPW Business Conference with an evocative message about the American flag – “Old Glory.” In addition to reminding attendees what a privilege it is to be able to stand together under one flag, his keynote address is meant to bring unity to a world and a country in which there is much conflict. His opening keynote will pay tribute to those who have served and continue to serve the USA.
Resilient leadershipDairy producers and professionals need to lead every day in one manner or another. Whether it’s making a difficult choice regarding personnel or discontinuing business practices that are no longer optimal, leadership in business is a must. Speaking as one who has been called on in many dangerous and challenging situations, an American hero will remind attendees of their inner strength and resilience.
With the perspective that preparing for tomorrow’s challenges is imperative, Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré will highlight some of the bold leadership approaches he relied on to rebuild the city of New Orleans after the utter physical, economical and emotional devastation of Hurricane Katrina.
1.25 DACE creditsHaving served as the commander of Joint Task Force Katrina, Honoré became known as the “Category 5 General” for his striking leadership style in coordinating military-relief efforts in post-hurricane New Orleans. A decorated 37-year U.S. Army veteran and global authority on leadership, he also planned and oversaw the military response to the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy. When hurricanes and other national crises arise, news networks such as CNN, Fox, MSNBC and CBS consider him their go-to expert regarding crisis management as well as emergency and disaster preparedness.
where’s the bull?Thursday’s general session features agricultural economist Dan Basse. In his keynote Basse will address what the numbers show – for U.S. dairy, global market and international trade have been volatile. With markets depressed and a future uncertain, activities that encourage bullish action are what the industry is after. Basse will summarize current macro-economic forces and outline what can be expected in the seasons ahead.
Basse is president of AgResource Company, a domestic and international agricultural-research firm in Chicago that forecasts domestic and world agricultural-price trends. AgResource provides research around the globe to various segments of the industry including farmers, elevators, soy and corn processors, wheat millers, food companies, trading companies, and importers and exporters. An economist who’s been in the commodity business since 1979, Basse was raised on a dairy and grain farm near Waukesha, Wisconsin. Since April 2020 his market reports and forecasts have been among the most popular episodes of PDPW’s The Dairy Signal™.
An 8x8 perspectiveAs the 2021 PDPW Business Conference draws to a close, attendees will hear a moving message of triumph despite tragedy, and conquest in the face of cruelty. Though many may view 2020 as a year of isolation and broken connections, Capt. Charlie Plumb’s testimony will provide a profoundly different perspective. Just five days before the end of his tour in the Vietnam War, the plane Plumb piloted was shot down in enemy territory – where his capturers tortured and held him in an 8-foot by 8-foot cell for just short of six years. His message is a stark reminder that it sometimes takes difficult situations to discover that what seems insurmountable actually is not. The perspective he offers will resonate long after the conference has concluded.
Plumb graduated in 1964 from the Naval Academy; he earned his Navy wings the following year. Shortly afterward he made his mark helping develop the U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School, now known today as “Top Gun.” Plumb flew 74 successful combat missions over North Vietnam and made more than 100 carrier landings. During his 75th mission he was shot down over Hanoi and taken prisoner. He spent the next 2,103 days in prisoner-of-war camps. Despite his dismal outlook, Plumb distinguished himself as incredibly adept at underground communications.