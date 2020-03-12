Bill Baker is the conference emcee and hosting voice of each PDPW Podcast. He has spent his entire adult life on the air in radio broadcasting. He’s been honored by the Associated Press in both Oregon and Washington, winning the “best newscast” and “news reporting” categories in each state. His broadcasting career began May 18, 1980, in northwestern Washington – the day Mt. Saint Helens erupted. He’s worked as news director for several northwestern radio stations. He produced the national radio program DairyLine for 16 years. He’s currently the syndicated host of Dairy Radio Now, a daily segment heard on 50 radio stations in 20 states.
Doug Hall is the founder and chairman of Eureka! Ranch International. He’s a lecturer, best-selling author, and TV and radio host. He’s a chemical engineer by education. He was named Master Marketing Inventor at Procter & Gamble, in part for shipping a record nine products in 12 months. He founded Eureka! Ranch International in 1986 as a “think-tank for hire.” The company works primarily with Fortune 100 and 500 companies vetting new product ideas. It partnered with the University of Maine in 2005 to found a field of study called “Innovation Engineering.” Eureka! Ranch delivers a complete system for innovation, from creation to commercialization.
Eric Snodgrass is the principal atmospheric scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions, where he develops predictive analytical-software solutions to manage weather risk for global production agriculture. He provides frequent weather updates focused on the influence of extreme-impact weather events on global agricultural productivity. His research uses machine learning to better understand field-level weather impacts on U.S. yields and increase confidence in long-range weather prediction. He presents his research at more than 50 conferences yearly, providing logistical guidance and solutions to weather-sensitive financial institutions, farmers, commodity traders and other stakeholders.
Greg Schwem is a business humorist, corporate emcee and nationally syndicated humor columnist for Tribune Content Agency. He’s also an award-winning greeting-card writer and author of two Amazon best-sellers, including “The Road to Success Goes Through the Salad Bar: a Pile of BS (Business Stories) from a Corporate Comedian.” His client list includes IBM, McDonald’s, Microsoft, United Airlines and Verizon Wireless.
Dan Basse is the president of AgResource Company, a domestic and international agricultural research firm in Chicago that forecasts domestic and world agricultural-price trends. AgResource provides research to various segments of the industry including farmers, elevators, soy and corn processors, wheat millers, food companies, trading companies, importers and exporters. The company’s research is sold around the globe. An economist who’s been in the commodity business since 1979, Basse was raised on a dairy and grain farm near Waukesha, Wisconsin. Prior to founding AgResource Company in 1987, he worked with the Professional Farmers of America, Brock Associates and the Ag research division of GNP Commodities in Chicago.
Mark Nutsch is the former commander of the first Green Beret unit that went into Afghanistan after the bombing of 9/11. His harrowing and heroic story is depicted in the major motion picture “12 Strong.” His Kansas farm-country upbringing served him well in the Afghani mountains where travel on horseback was vital to the team’s strategy. Today he serves as a consultant for Army Special Operations and has opened a whiskey-distillery business.