Keynotes take big-picture look at dairy’s hottest issues

Diverse perspectives, research and experiences are critical for today’s dairy producers as they navigate challenges to meet animal-health and production goals while managing consumer and social expectations. The 2022 keynote sessions will bring together some of the best minds in the country for panel discussions on renewable-energy opportunities, consumer trends, markets and other business subjects.
“We’re excited to present a unique approach to keynote sessions by bringing together two diverse panels of experts, to bring their perspectives and insights to help us more proactively approach some of the most pressing issues in dairy,” said Katy Schultz of Fox Lake, Wisconsin, a dairy producer and PDPW Board president.
Michael Hoffman will serve as the emcee of the 2022 business conference. He’s the founder and owner of Igniting Performance Inc., a Dallas-based company that specializes in the skills of sales, customer loyalty and leadership. A PDPW favorite, Hoffman’s interactive style and unique delivery keeps attendees engaged and at the edge of their seats. He empowers them to ignite the tactics and techniques necessary to own their jobs “on purpose” with an attitude of professionalism.
Wednesday opening session: Distinguishing the coulds from the shoulds
The keynote session Wednesday, March 16, will showcase an eclectic group of thought leaders who will shed light on current trends and opportunities with renewable energies. Presenters will discuss social expectations, new technologies, lessons from the logging and timber sector, and highlight the moral and ethical obligations the dairy industry faces – while finding ways to maintain and improve our resources for future generations. This session will be simultaneously translated to Spanish.
Opening keynote speakers are Bruce Vincent, third-generation logger from Libby, Montana; Frank Mitloehner, professor and air-quality University of California-Extension specialist in the Department of Animal Science; Richard Kyte, endowed professor and director of the D.B Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University; and Tom Thibodeau, distinguished professor of servant leadership and director of Master of Arts in Servant Leadership program at Viterbo University.
Thursday general session: Bold tactics for trends, markets and weather
Managing and predicting the whims of the supply chain has proven a colossal task. The same can be said for extreme weather events – forecasted to increase – and the surging power yielded by pandemic-era consumers. Thursday, March 17, a dynamic trio of presenters will provide dairy producers with information they need to stay a step ahead of the complex and changing tides of weather, markets and consumer perceptions. This session will be simultaneously translated to Spanish.
Eric Snodgrass, principal atmospheric scientist at Nutrien Ag Solutions, will highlight the long-range weather patterns forecast regionally and globally, and the implications for crop production and yields for producers worldwide. He’ll also speak to how extreme weather such as flooding, tornadoes and hurricanes disrupt transportation of fertilizers, feedstuffs, food products and more. Charlie Arnot, CEO of the Center for Food Integrity, will offer insight on how to produce goods consumers want and effectively determine what they’ll want in the future. Marin Bozic, assistant professor at the University of Minnesota-Department of Applied Economics and associate director of the Midwest Dairy Foods Research Center, will tease out the core economic principles and market patterns that will enable producers to continue to pivot and successfully manage their businesses.
Thursday closing session: The nature of risk
Dairy producers are well-versed in the topic of risk and know it takes unyielding passion and determination to reach their goals. Jamie Clarke’s spirit and enthusiasm will energize attendees while drawing parallels between changing work circumstances and the unpredictable forces of nature. He will share practical tools to reach benchmarks while encouraging a balance of risk with an ample measure of humility.
Clarke has climbed the Seven Summits – including Everest twice – ridden camels across the Empty Quarter of Arabia, motorbiked across Mongolia with his son, and served as a performance coach for Olympians, the NFL, Hockey Canada and more. He challenges others to brave their own Everests by sharing actionable insights and strategies on leadership, risk management, and defining and achieving goals. Clarke is currently a fellow and associate professor at the University of Calgary-Haskayne Business School where he teaches and mentors in the Centre for Advanced Leadership.