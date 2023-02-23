Michael Hoffman of Dallas will act as emcee of the business-conference’s main-stage events. His business and relationship precepts have earned him favor with members of the PDPW community and beyond. The founder and owner of Igniting Performance, he will also facilitate “Future of Success” sessions for teens ages 15 to 18 years old as well as two other employee-development sessions.
Wednesday, March 15 opening keynote
The opening-day session headliners will be Dan Basse, president of AgResource Company, and Jacob Shapiro, partner and director of geopolitical analysis for Cognitive Investments. The keynote speakers will use their collective expertise to identify key geopolitical forces expected to shape the next five years of business. In “What in the world? Global politics and evolving markets,” Basse and Shapiro will answer the questions “How did we get here?” and “Where are we headed?”
Political pundits and economists have seen that domination by a single world power is no longer in effect, despite that the United States held that global role during the past 30 years. The emergence of a multipolar world has set the stage for a turbulent, competitive landscape of increasing and decreasing powers. And when volatility becomes normative, our use of energy sources becomes a priority – as well as our capacity to employ data in smarter more-automated ways.
Basse and Shapiro will emphasize trade protectionism as well as ongoing conflicts between major powers. They will discuss pending worldwide macro developments poised to affect dairy producers and other major agricultural commodities. Their insights will pose critical questions regarding each producer’s present readiness but will also empower producers with tools needed to prepare for circumstances that lie ahead.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1.25 DACE, 1 PD CCA
Thursday, March 16 keynote
The world of economics has offered much fodder for debate in recent times – and that’s compounded by the reality of being more globally connected than ever before. In “Making sense out of an economic whirlwind,” Ed Seifried, professor emeritus of Economics and Business at Lafayette College, will expound on macro-economic indicators dairy producers and professionals need to watch. He will discuss which will have the most impact on business decisions being made.
As Seifried unravels the complex topic he’ll offer practical applications and strategies to capitalize on downward and upward trends. Outlining macroeconomic concepts from a banking point of view, he will showcase how the subject affects the broader economy. He’ll also outline how to interpret gross domestic product, speak to specific analytics the dairy community needs to be monitoring and share tips on preparing for a net-negative year. He will define what success looks like, and detail how producers should plan to improve and grow their businesses.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1.25 DACE and 1 PD CCA
Thursday, March 16 closing keynote
Rallying attendees together for the closing session, best-selling author and former Texas A&M University professor Rick Rigsby will deliver an address designed to help attendees make an impact.
In an age of ever-increasing technological advancements, instant information and unchecked social-networking urges, Rigsby contends that appearance – or what he refers to as “impression” – has become the new corporate wardrobe for many organizations. Despite advances that have ushered in a new millennium and stand to elevate mankind to new heights, critics argue society has never been shallower in communication or more superficial in appearance.
Rigsby’s mission is to help people rediscover what’s actually important and meaningful in one’s professional career and personal life. He’ll share insights of past generations along with wisdom that’ll inspire, motivate and empower attendees to make an impact rather than an impression.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1.25 DACE and 1 PD CCA