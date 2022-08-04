Kids help out in busy farm kitchen

LEIGHTON, Iowa — Emily Boender has plenty of help in the kitchen.

“The boys, well, they’re all boy,” says Boender as her three sons climb up onto the counter to help her make treats. “They’ll argue about who gets to pick what we’re making.”

“I like to make cookies,” pipes in Jackson, the oldest at 8.

His brothers, Jayden, 5, and Lane 2, are watching. They climb up to help get ingredients or to put the salt into the mix, or to turn on the mixer.

Tasty treats are a part of life for a farm wife and mother of three.

Boender and her husband, Kurt, farm with several of Kurt’s relatives. Boender also works part-time for an accountant in Pella in southeast Iowa. The two grew up in the area and attended Pella Christian High School together. Boender then went on to Kirkwood Community College before returning to the area.

She says she leaves the tractor driving and farm work primarily to her husband, his two brothers and his father. But she says harvest is a special time. Since the farm is a large family affair, so are harvest meals. Once a week she makes the meal for the entire clan and takes it out to the field. It’s a time for everyone to talk and for the boys to see their father and other relatives during an otherwise very busy time.

That kind of family tradition is important. Boender grew up with a schedule that always included coffee or a meal with grandma.

“My mom is a great cook too,” she adds. “But she had four girls. A house full of boys is a new experience for her and me.”

Boender likes all types of cooking, but if she had to choose she would say that baking is her favorite.

“I guess it’s the accountant in me,” she says with a laugh. “Baking is more about math. It’s like accounting.”