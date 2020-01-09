In this presidential election, Amy Klobuchar is the next-door neighbor, the woman who knows the Midwest, the one who already understood farm issues before she decided to run for president.
Klobuchar, 59, is a Minnesota native who earned an undergraduate degree from Yale and a law degree from the University of Chicago. She worked as a corporate lawyer before being elected Hennepin County Attorney in 1994 and U.S. senator in 2006.
In her presidential campaign, Klobuchar is known for her mom jokes and talk about common-sense approaches.
When it comes to agriculture, Klobuchar stresses that her first request when she was elected to the Senate was to be on the Senate Agriculture Committee.
“I’ve been through several farm bills,” she said. “It has always been about putting our farmers and our farm communities first.”
She said “Iowa is where the Granger movement started,” a coalition of U.S. farmers that fought monopolistic grain transport practices during the decade following the Civil War, and it is where efforts to help farmers should start again.
Klobuchar said she supports the Renewable Fuel Standard as written and would “stop these seedy underground oil waivers.” She also said she would reset the trade talks with China, arguing that President Trump has “treated farmers like poker chips” in his negotiations.
“We need to get back to some sanity,” she said, adding trade discussion needs to be more focused, “without a meat cleaver, or perhaps we should call it a tweet cleaver” approach.
She said more needs to be done to help beginning farmers. She also said farmers need to be paid for conservation and environmental efforts.
When it comes to health care, Klobuchar supports a public option that expands Medicare or Medicaid to help get more people insured. She also said those programs should be able to negotiate for lower drug prices.
As with many Democratic candidates, Klobuchar said consolidation in agribusiness is a problem and the country needs to do a better job of enforcing anti-
trust legislation. She said the nation needs to find ways to deal with climate change. She also cites long-time support for biofuels and other forms of alternative energy.
Talking to members of the Iowa Farmers Union at their December meeting, Klobuchar ended with the idea that basic American values are important and they are under attack by the current president.
“We need an honesty check,” she said. “We need a patriotism check.”
Patriotism, she added, is not about bragging and having military parades. It is about being good neighbors and helping those less fortunate.
“I have won my races that way,” she said. “I have done it by going not just where it is comfortable, but where it is uncomfortable. That’s how we should govern.”