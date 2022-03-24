Know what’s below …

Being safe during digging projects is as easy as “811.”
Before picking up that shovel, call to have buried gas piping located – for free. Because skipping this important step can mean explosive consequences.
Locate buried pipingCall 811 and ask to have the pipeline and all other facilities located. Allow three full working days for energy companies to respond and locate the facilities in the area.
WPS uses permanent markers to indicate the presence of gas lines in the area. Those markers usually are not set over the pipeline but are used to indicate gas pipelines in the area.
You can rely on the paint and/or flag markings put on the ground by WPS to give the approximate location of facilities. Remember, any digging done near marked facilities must be done by hand. Never assume that your equipment won’t hit the facilities because you think they’re located at a greater depth.
Know about natural gasNatural gas is a colorless, odorless and non-toxic gas that is used as an energy source. To make it easier to detect gas leaks, a harmless but pungent-smelling chemical is added to give natural gas a distinct odor.
When mixed with air, natural gas can be explosive. Although some natural gas-air mixtures will not burn, the only safe practice is to assume that leaking natural gas is always explosive and dangerous.
Signs of a natural gas leak include
- unexplained areas of dead vegetation where the surrounding area is green,
- distinct natural gas odor similar to rotten eggs, and
- blowing sound or bubbling in a wet or flooded area.
If you smell natural gas, don’t look for the source of the gas leak; get out immediately!
Call the WPS 24-hour natural gas emergency line from your mobile phone or a neighbor’s home, at 800-450-7280.