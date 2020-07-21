A jam-packed field crowded Northridge Country Club July 11 for the fourth annual JAMM Classic golf tournament.
Former T-H and Nebraska Wesleyan golfer Russell Langley sat atop the leaderboard for the second straight year. Langley teamed with Austin Hall and Christian Hall to scorch the Northridge links for an 18-under par 54 in the three-person scramble event.
The trio needed every stroke they could shave. Tekamah men Randy Bromm, Jason Hoover and Brent Stansberry were one stroke behind in second place. Third went to Richie Goll, Nick Andrew and Shane McCluskey with their 57.
All three groups were below last year’s winning score of 58.
The tournament, a fundraiser for Northridge, was founded four years ago by Ralph Anderson, Jr. as a way to help the club.
An ardent supporter of community endeavors, Anderson said at the time he wanted to come up with a way to help and allow people to have some fun at the same time.
“Fun with friends is what it’s all about,” he said.
The title, JAMM, is a family name, standing for Judy (his late wife), his kids Amy and Mike, and his nickname, Mick.
But Anderson passed away about three weeks prior to this year’s event. Family members said they wanted to continue the tournament this year, and into the future, as a tribute to the man who started it.
Second flight honors went to Brad Ray and his grandsons Brock and Brody Rogers. The trio carded a 60. Jim Andrew, Duey Hefflefinger and John Walford were a distant second at 64. John Hardy, Jeff Heim and Karl Adamson tied for third with Ed Morrow, Gil Johnson and Gary Dorathy. Both groups shot 67.
Third flight honors went to John Bromm, Larry Nelson and Tom Tobin with their 67. Steve Davis, Terry Hanon and Reece Wilson were one shot back in second place. Greg Grass, Russell Grass and Gordy Bryant were third at 70.
Bernie Clements and Heidi and Ron Johanson topped the first mixed flight with a 65. Ed Prussa, Jason VanScoy and Karsen VanScoy were a shot back in second place. Kevin, Brooklyn and Bret Brenneis took third with their 68.
In the mixed second flight, Bailey Hoover, Zach Ekeler and Jed Hoover carded a 73 to win the flight. Ed and Sandy Brenneis and Jordan Derra were second with a 74 while Todd Wragge, Heidi Grunkemeyer and Jim Grunkemeyer were third at 75.
Ronda Bromm, Jessi Hoover and Sheryl Stansberry won the womens flight with a 72.