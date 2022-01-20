 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Last call for Cornerstone Dairy Academy

Lake Breeze Dairy Group

Employees from Lake Breeze Dairy Group take advantage of leadership training and networking time March 16-18, 2021, during Cornerstone Dairy Academy and PDPW Business Conference. From left are Filadelfo Lopez, Geoff Gerrits, Austin Brady, David Mulder and Heather Winkler.

 Lake Breeze Dairy Group

Applications are due by Jan. 31 for Cornerstone Dairy Academy™. The annual three-pillar leadership-development program is scheduled for March 15-16, in conjunction with the PDPW Business Conference at Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

Segmented into three leadership-learning pillars – influential, servant and visionary – participants choose upon applying which of the three categories they’d like to be selected for. Those who have already completed one or two leadership pillars are encouraged to apply again to participate in another.

The two-day training is designed to provide communication, collaboration and networking tools to college-age students, recent graduates pursuing dairy-related careers and those who are at a crossroads in their career. The program is also meant to provide continued education to dairy producers and industry professionals who want to expand their networks and effectively lead and work with others.

“Our goal is to have our managers grow as leaders,” read a Facebook post March 18, 2021, on Breeze Dairy Group LLC’s page. “PDPW Cornerstone/Business Conference is a great way to get them off the farm to learn and network with other managers.”

Applications must be submitted online by Jan. 31, 2022; visit pdpw.org/programs/Cornerstone2022/details to do so.

Visit pdpw.org or call PDPW at 800-947-7379 for more information, including descriptions of the skill sets taught in the influential, servant and visionary leadership pillars.

