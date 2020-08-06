PDPW’s annual Agricultural Community Engagement® or ACE On-the-Farm Twilight Meetings are planned to be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. three nights in August in Wisconsin.
- Aug. 25 – Highway Dairy Farms, Darlington, hosted by siblings Jean and Jay Stauffacher
- Aug. 26 – Feltz Family Farms, Stevens Point, hosted by Ken and Jackie Feltz and families
- Aug. 27 – Second Look Holsteins, Eden, hosted by Doug and Linda Hodorff, Corey and Tammy Hodorff, and Clint Hodorff
The meetings are open to the public. They’re geared toward community leaders, elected officials, educators, conservation specialists and dairy farmers. There will be shared discussion on issues such as water, community development, resource management, roads and transportation, and other critical subjects. At each location a farm tour will start at 6 p.m.; it will be followed by ice cream and open discussions, to conclude at 8:30 p.m.
The free meetings are held in partnership with the Wisconsin Counties Association, the Wisconsin Towns Association and the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin. Visit www.pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379 for more information. The meetings will abide by the most current COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.