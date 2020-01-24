In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 59 cents to $52.73/cwt.
- National live fell 61 cents to $39.81
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $2.17 to $53.83
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon dropped $1.46 at $77.38/cwt.
“Traders continue to wait for more aggressive buying from China,” The Hightower Report said. “Sluggish sales today helped to spark selling.” Exports of U.S. pork were at 30,334 tonnes for the current year, down from last week.
Hogs retreated in today’s trade as optimism continues to fade about China, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “It gave back everything it gained yesterday and more,” she said, noting that no relief appears to be coming out of China right now.