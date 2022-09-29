 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Learn at Knowledge Nook

The Knowledge Nook, presented Tuesday through Friday in the atrium of the Exhibition Hall, will provide a chance for company experts, researchers and producers to share new products, services or research.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

  • 9:30 a.m. – “Revolutionizing Animal Health with Quorum Quenching Technology” – Jeff Brose, technical-services consultant with AHV USA
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Rumen Protected Glucose for Dairy Cows” – Tim Brown, nutrition technical-service manager with Soy Best
  • 11:30 a.m. – “Meet the New Generation of Herd Management” – Joya McCarthy, product manager with VAS
  • 12:30 p.m. – “The Environmental Benefits of Modern Dairy, Hay, and Forage Production Technologies” – Austin Gellings, director of agricultural services with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers
  • 1:30 p.m. – “Reducing Pathogen Loads in Recycled Manure Solids Used as Dairy Bedding to Decrease SCC and Incidence of Mastitis” – Ben Saylor, dairy technical-services manager with ARM & HAMMER Animal and Food Production
  • 2:30 p.m. – “IgY Technology: Unlocking Future Improvements in Health and Sustainability” – Dr. Roger Saltman, veterinarian with RLS Management Solutions; and Shawn Jones with Arkion Life Sciences

Wednesday, Oct. 5

  • 9:30 a.m. – “Rumen Protected Glucose for Dairy Cows” – Tim Brown, nutrition technical-service manager with Soy Best
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Application of Manure In-Season with a Permanent Underground Irrigation System” – Kurt Grimm, founder and CEO of NutraDrip Irrigation Systems
  • 11:30 a.m. – “Enhance Transition Cow Health and Performance through Vitamin D Nutrition” – Ken Zanzalari, product director with Phibro Animal Health Corp.
  • 12:30 p.m. – “Behind a Successful Lactation is a Proper Dry-off” – Dr. Luciano Caxieta, veterinarian and assistant professor of dairy-production medicine at the University of Minnesota-College of Veterinary Medicine
  • 1:30 p.m. – “Supporting Normal with Effective Probiotics” – Steve Lerner, marketing and product management at Chr. Hansen
  • 2:30 p.m. – “Fueling The Future: Smells Like Methane” – Mark Lowery, regional marketing manager wat New Holland North America; and Tom Taylor, production lead at Bennamann

Thursday, Oct. 6

  • 9:30 a.m. – “Advances in On-site Feed Analysis for Improved Production and Herd Health” – Mostafa Medhat, senior director of product and technology applications at Si-Ware Systems
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Supporting Normal with Effective Probiotics” – Steve Lerner, marketing and product management at Chr. Hansen
  • 11:30 a.m. – “Enhance Transition Cow Health and Performance through Vitamin D Nutrition” – Ken Zanzalari, product director with Phibro Animal Health Corp.
  • 12:30 p.m. – “Fast and Slow: Aerobically Stable Silage in 15 Days” – Renato Schmidt, technical services-forage at Lallemand Animal Nutrition
  • 1:30 p.m. – “Application of Manure In-Season with a Permanent Underground Irrigation System” – Kurt Grimm, founder and CEO of NutraDrip Irrigation Systems
  • 2:30 p.m. – “Rumen Protected Glucose for Dairy Cows” – Tim Brown, nutrition technical-service manager with Soy Best

Friday, Oct. 7

  • 9:30 a.m. – “Mapping Out a Successful Mineral Nutrition Feeding Program” – Angela R. Boyer, senior technical-service manager at Phibro Animal Health
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Reducing Pathogen Loads in Recycled Manure Solids Used as Dairy Bedding to Decrease SCC and Incidence of Mastitis” – Ben Saylor, dairy technical-services manager with ARM & HAMMER Animal and Food Production
  • 11:30 a.m. – “Meet the New Generation of Herd Management” – Joya McCarthy, product manager with VAS
  • 12:30 p.m. – “Fitness to Transport On-Farm Implementation” – Michelle Calvo-Lorenzo, chief animal-welfare officer at Elanco Animal Health

Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.

