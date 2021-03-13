Learn everything about sunflowers

Sunflowers are an amazingly versatile crop with a fascinating history. They’ve been used as a crop in the Midwest dating back a thousand years to the time of the Cahokia mound builders in the St. Louis area. The earliest human use of sunflowers is believed to have been 4,000 or more years ago. Remarkably out of all the major field crops currently grown in the Midwest, sunflowers are the only one native to the United States.
When Europeans first came to the United States they viewed sunflowers as a pretty ornamental, not really considering it as a food crop despite its history of food use by Native Americans. The first-known commercial processing of sunflowers in the United States was in 1926. Sunflowers took off as a crop in the 1970s due to demand for the oil from Europe. In recent decades sunflower acreage in the United States has varied but averaged about 2 million acres per year.
The versatility of sunflowers is reflected in the fact that it can grow on a wide range of soils in many latitudes and they’re tolerant of dry conditions. The leading state for sunflower acreage is North Dakota followed by South Dakota. They’re versatile in many different uses for the seeds, flowers and plant.
Sunflowers help pollinators, beneficial insects, song birds and other wildlife, and improve soil with a deep taproot. It’s a great rotation crop and has the potential to add income for specialty markets. Sunflowers are certainly worthy of consideration for any farm. When growing sunflowers for commercial use, a careful plan for marketing is in order.
Uses of sunflower
Vegetable oil – The largest market of sunflowers in the United States and worldwide is for vegetable-oil production. Sunflower seeds typically are 40 percent to 45 percent oil by weight. The oil is considered a superior oil for cooking purposes, whether in commercial kitchens or for home use. Modern sunflower varieties have been developed through conventional plant breeding to be relatively high in oleic acid, which is a form of fatty acid that makes the oils very stable for frying applications such as making potato chips. It’s also a relatively healthy oil because it’s fairly low in saturated fats. About 70 percent to 80 percent of the sunflowers grown in the United States each year are the oilseed type. After the vegetable oil is squeezed out of the seeds, the remaining material – seed meal – is normally fed to livestock.
Birdseed – Several-hundred-thousand acres of sunflowers are grown each year for birdseed. In the United States the birdseed business is a multi-billion-dollar industry. Almost all sunflowers sold for birdseed are the black-oilseed type. Occasionally some confectionary – white or gray-striped – sunflower seeds will be put into a birdseed mix, but they’re considered inferior for feeding birds compared to the thinner-hulled smaller black oilseeds that are easier for birds to eat.
Confectionary and food use – Sunflower seeds are in products on many store aisles. Large striped confectionary seeds have been sold as snack foods for many years, typically salted and in the hull. Sunflower seeds found in breads, crackers and many other food products are usually dehulled first; they may be either oilseed or confectionary-type sunflowers.
Cover-crop use – Sunflowers are starting to be used as part of multi-species cover-crop mixes planted in mid-summer for soil improvement. They not only add a little color to the cover-crop patch but also serve to host pollinators and other beneficial insects. Conservationists like the fact that cover-crop sunflowers feed songbirds, and deep sunflower roots are great for improving the soil when used in a cover-crop mix. But they will winter-kill once fall temperatures reach about 28 degrees, so they don’t stay green as long in the fall as some other cover-crop species like cereal rye or oats.
Wildlife use – Conservationists have long promoted sunflowers for wildlife planting. Deer don’t particularly desire the leaves but will eat the seed heads. Quail may eat seeds that are knocked to the ground by other birds, and the seed heads will attract some species of songbirds. Occasionally flocks of blackbirds may feed in part of a maturing field in the fall.
Ornamental use – Anyone who buys garden seeds has probably been tempted to try planting a few sunflower seeds, with Russian Mammoth being a traditional variety dating back to the late-1800s. Newer sunflower varieties that have been bred for cut-flower use or other ornamental characteristics have become much more widely available and add to the diversity of sunflower types that can be planted.
Place of sunflowers in crop rotation
Sunflowers work well in a rotation with other common Midwestern crops. By diversifying the overall crop rotation, they contribute to improved soil health, and help with weed and pest control. They may be grown in a rotation with corn and soybeans, typically ahead of corn in the rotation, or they may be double-cropped after wheat. Some farmers report that sunflowers tend to “mellow” the soil due to their extensive rooting system, but that hasn’t been well-studied by researchers. It should be noted that sunflowers do not leave as much residue as corn, so planting a cover crop after sunflower harvest is recommended to help with erosion control as well as overall soil health. It’s best to not plant sunflowers more than once every three years in a given field to help minimize any potential diseases or other pest problems.
Double-cropping – Sunflowers have some advantages as compared to soybeans for double-cropping after wheat. They’re somewhat faster-maturing than soybeans and also more tolerant of frost in the fall, so can be double-crop planted as much as 10 to 14 days later than soybeans. Their frost tolerance versus soybeans is not large – a difference of being killed at about 28 degrees for sunflowers versus beans being killed at 30 to 31 degrees. Sunflowers’ extra tolerance to light frosts may mean an extra week or two of growth in the fall compared to soybeans. Also sunflowers are more-tolerant of dry weather than soybeans once they’re established, which helps given that double crops typically experience hot and dry weather in late summer. The advantage for double-crop soybeans as compared to sunflowers is that soybeans tend to emerge a bit better when drilled as a double-crop than sunflowers, and of course soybeans are much easier to sell to a local grain elevator.
Varieties
Commercial varieties
There are dozens of varieties of sunflowers available for commercial large-scale planting. All are hybrids, meaning new seeds of that hybrid must be purchased each year. The majority of commercial hybrids are oilseed types, although there are also a fair number of confectionary varieties available. Commercial hybrids are sold under several trade names or company names including Croplan, Mycogen, Nuseed, Pioneer, Proseed, SunOpta, Syngenta, Thunder and Triumph. Within the oilseed types the majority have been bred to have mid-levels of oleic acid – called NuSun varieties, while a few are even higher in the oleic fraction and are simply referred to as high-oleic types – generally for industrial or particular food-market uses. Commercial varieties differ in the time it takes to mature and in their disease resistance, height and other characteristics. Some semi-dwarf “short stature” types are available that are about 3 to 4 feet tall instead of the more-common 5- to 6-feet-variety height. Through conventional breeding there are also herbicide-resistant lines of sunflowers such as Clearfield and ExpressSun varieties that can be used with particular weed killers. It’s worth noting that to date there are no genetically modified varieties of sunflowers; industry leaders have decided to avoid going that route with sunflower-variety development, relying strictly on traditional plant-breeding methods.
When selecting a commercial variety to grow, it’s well worth the time to research variety test results that are reported on yield and other characteristics such as maturity or disease resistance. Some universities do detailed variety testing of sunflowers, with results reported annually. Information on variety performance can be found by doing an internet search using a phrase like “sunflower variety trial” and the name of a state.
Specialty varieties
While commercial oilseed and confectionary varieties are by far the most widely sold sunflowers for farm use, there are also tens of thousands of acres planted for conservation or wildlife using an old heirloom variety called Peredovik. That variety was originally developed in Russia decades ago and licensed in the 1960s to the Canadian government for use in efforts to expand sunflower production. It was displaced from commercial use starting in the 1970s by better-yielding hybrid types of sunflowers, but remains popular for wildlife planting. Its main attributes for wildlife use are that the seed is smaller and it’s open-pollinated, which means the seed can be collected and replanted – or allowed to reseed itself. But most commercial oilseed types of sunflower would probably be just as well-suited for wildlife use compared to Peredovik. Certainly the modern hybrids would produce more seed per acre and be more-robust and -vigorous plants.
On a much-smaller scale the ornamental-sunflower market has really expanded in the past two decades. Garden-seed catalogs now carry many varieties of ornamental sunflowers. Besides the common gold colors there are now orange, red and white-colored varieties along with various shades of yellow. Some ornamentals have many flowering heads per plant; others have unique petal formations. The newest class of ornamental sunflowers have been developed to be pollen-free so they become a more-well-mannered house guest when placed on display, no longer shedding golden pollen dust all over the place. Just keep in mind those pollen-free types don’t produce any seed either, much to the disappointment of neighborhood birds.
Planting
Site selection and prep
Sunflowers can be planted on a range of soil types, from coarse-textured to fine-textured. They will tolerate heavy soils but are at their competitive best, compared to other row crops, in coarser and more-moisture-limited soils. Sunflowers are particularly effective at rooting deeper than many crops to access extra supplies of moisture. They can be planted no-till, but if tillage is to be done a good seedbed should be prepared. The sunflower’s large seed, surrounded by a hull, can be prone to drying or not dropping to the bottom of the seed furrow if soil conditions are too cloddy or rough. Having good furrow closure is particularly important for no-till sunflowers. If planting no-till, consideration may be needed for management of insects that could attack the emerging seedling.
Seeding dates
Part of the versatility of sunflowers is that they can be planted as early as corn or spring cereals, or fairly late – even later than soybeans. The advantage to planting early is reducing possible yield loss to bird damage; flocks of blackbirds are more likely late in the season so an early harvest can help avoid that. Planting in May typically gives the most consistent results for a good stand of sunflowers. Later plantings are usually done as a double crop after wheat. Sunflowers are competitive to soybeans as a double-crop after wheat, and, as described in the crop-rotation section, can be planted a little later and are somewhat more frost-tolerant than soybeans.
Seeding rate
The best approach to choosing a seeding rate is to use a target plant population rather than seeding by number of pounds per acre. Sunflower-seed size can vary tremendously, so simply going by pounds per acre can lead to very different numbers of plants per acre. For average or less-than-average soils, a seeding rate in the range of 20,000 to 24,000 plants per acre is appropriate. A slightly increased rate is better on better-yielding soils, in the range of 22,000 to 26,000 plants per acre. That number of seeds per acre equates to a few pounds per acre, depending on the seed size of the particular variety and seed lot.
Row spacing
Most farmers with a row-crop planter will plant sunflowers with a 30-inch row spacing, but 15-inch rows can be successfully done with split-row planters. Using a grain drill for sunflowers is viable if no row planter is available, but having a good uniform stand can be more challenging with a drill than a row-crop planter. There’s no significant yield advantage to planting sunflowers in narrow drilled rows of more than 15- to 30-inch rows.
Seeding depth
Sunflower seedlings can struggle to emerge from compacted soils or when planted too deep in cool wet soils. As a rule of thumb, planting sunflowers at about the same depth that soybeans would be planted in a particular soil is a good starting point. In coarse-textured soils, or when the seed bed is moderately moist with no rain forecast, deeper planting of 1.5 inches or more may be in order. In heavier soils or when rain is imminent, a shallower seeding of an inch or so is often the best strategy.
Fertility management and pH
The best sunflower yields are obtained when adequate nitrogen fertility is available. Sunflowers are moderate in their nitrogen demand, similar to sorghum but not as much as corn. Soils with average or less-than-average organic matter will generally need 80 to 100 pounds of nitrogen fertilizer for full-season sunflowers. Nitrogen management for double-crop sunflowers is a bit more complex because it depends on how much spring nitrogen was put on the wheat and how the wheat residue is being managed. A typical wheat field might have 80 to 100 pounds of nitrogen spring-applied; if the sunflowers are planted no-till and rainfall has not been so excessive as to leach most of the remaining nitrogen, then 60 to 80 pounds of nitrogen applied to the sunflowers may be adequate. Phosphorous and potassium fertilizer should be applied according to soil-test results. As a double-crop it’s possible that sunflowers can be grown without extra phosphorous and potassium, especially if some extra phosphorous and potassium were applied in the fall to account for both the wheat and the sunflower double-crop. Sunflowers are similar to most other annual row crops in that they do best when soil pH is neither too low nor too high. At the extremes of soil acidity or alkalinity, various nutrients become limiting factors to crop growth. Generally sunflower is tolerant of soil pH ranging from 5.0 to 8.0. If soils tend toward excessive acidity, application of lime to the soil can improve sunflower growth.
Using sunflowers after a cover crop
For those wanting to grow sunflowers organically, or otherwise reduce fertilizer expenses, it’s possible to obtain adequate fertility from cover crops – especially in combination with manure applications. Because sunflowers can be planted relatively late, legume cover crops such as hairy vetch, Austrian winter peas or crimson clover can be allowed to grow until late May – and then terminated ahead of a sunflower planting at about June 1. A legume cover crop allowed to grow that long may contribute 100 pounds of nitrogen or more to the sunflower crop. Although it’s best to plant legume covers in the fall, possibly with oats to help improve erosion control, it’s possible to seed some legume cover crops – especially peas or crimson clover – very early in the spring such as late March, and still have good cover-crop growth before planting sunflowers in early June.
For organic systems use of a cover-crop roller-crimper can be effective in helping terminate the cover crop and create a mulch to help with weed control. Cereal rye mixed with a legume can help improve the mulching layer and weed control, but will reduce the amount of nitrogen fixed and also tie up some of the nitrogen as the rye breaks down. Thus for a straight organic system with no manure, use of oats with peas, vetch or crimson clover is recommended. If no roller crimper is available, it’s possible to kill peas or clover after flowering has started by mowing or tillage. Hairy vetch is more challenging to kill with mowing; the key is to mow after flowering of the vetch is well along.
Pest management
Weeds
Sunflowers are a fast-growing vigorous crop, thus are relatively competitive with most weeds. While that makes it possible to grow sunflowers organically – assuming some mechanical weed control, hand weeding or an excellent mulch bed of cover-crop residue – most farmers use herbicides when growing sunflowers commercially. Several herbicides are registered for use with sunflowers, including pre-plant or pre-emerge products with residual control such as Spartan, Treflan, Prowl, Eptan, Sonalan or Dual Magnum. Post-emerge products for grass control include Select, Assure and Poast. For post-emerge broadleaf control, the best approach is either cultivation or use of an herbicide-resistant variety such as Clearfield or ExpressSun – both are non-GMO, developed through conventional plant breeding. Clearfield varieties can be sprayed with Beyond herbicide, which has both foliar and residual activity on weeds. Likewise ExpressSun varieties can be sprayed with Express SG herbicide for broadleaf-weed control. As always follow herbicide-label instructions carefully. For no-till sunflower production, a typical approach is either to use herbicide-resistant Clearfield or ExpressSun varieties with the herbicides outlined, or to use a Spartan-Prowl tank mix with Roundup for burndown prior to planting. Some Spartan formulations include Roundup or another secondary herbicide. If tilling Spartan can still be used, or one of the herbicides that requires incorporation such as Treflan, Eptam, Sonalan or Dual Magnum. Any sunflower seeds that “volunteer” the following season are easily controlled by using tillage or herbicides in corn, soybean and small-grain fields. Commercial hybrid sunflowers are extremely unlikely to become a weed issue. In fact most sunflower seed left on the ground after harvest is likely to be eaten by birds and rodents before the next growing season. The wild sunflowers seen growing in Midwest roadsides are not there because of commercial sunflower fields, but rather are native wild-type sunflowers, usually perennials, that are different species than what is grown on farms. Those roadside sunflowers may show more than in years past due to the simple fact that some roadsides are not mowed as often as they once were.
Diseases
Generally commercial fields of sunflowers don’t have major disease issues. The most likely exception is in wet saturated-soil conditions such as might be found in a creek bottom or in a river bottom with a high soil water table. Under such wet soil conditions, various root rots and stalk rots can be harmful to the crop. The best strategy is to avoid bottom-ground areas that have a history of being wet in the summer.
Insects
A number of insects will munch on sunflower leaves and some on the seed but they rarely reach the level of being an economic problem. Grasshoppers and caterpillars are noticeable leaf feeders but it would be unusual to need to spray for them. The primary important insect pest to watch for is sunflower-head moth, which lays eggs on the backside of the sunflower heads. The eggs will hatch out larvae that then feed inside the sunflower seed head; once the larvae are inside the seed head they are almost impossible to kill. Therefore treatment for the sunflower head moth needs to be at a time that controls the moth and prevents egg laying. Regular scouting of fields starting when the first yellow petals appear is necessary to determine if spraying is needed.
Sunflower head clipper weevils are a pest that can also show occasionally. They damage the stem below the head, causing the head to die prematurely and often fall off. In a home-garden setting insecticides are not normally needed with sunflowers. If a severe pest problem occurs, such as head clipper weevils, either hand picking the insects can be done – dunk them in soapy water – or use a standard garden insect-control product such as products that include the active ingredient carbaryl.
Birds
Blackbirds and potentially other flocking birds can be a serious pest in sunflower fields. In the Northern Plains where sunflowers are most extensively grown and where there are major blackbird populations, numerous scare tactics are used such as flying drones through the fields or firing off propane cannons on the edge of fields. The cannons are not recommended for use by a house or neighbors.
If bird damage is a concern, the best strategy is to plant sunflowers early so they can be harvested before the birds start congregating in flocks later in the fall. And planting a larger field can to some extent reduce the percentage of loss. A small field of 10 to 20 acres may have major damage from a flock of hungry blackbirds, whereas a large field of 100 or more acres will have proportionally less loss as a percentage of the total. Careful site selection that keeps sunflower fields away from wetlands, ponds or tree lines attractive to birds may also help reduce some bird damage. Although scare tactics can be used, they are best employed before the birds start feeding on a field. Once they have started eating they will often quickly return after being scared away. For very small fields where sunflower heads are grown to maturity and hand-cut for sale as “natural birdfeeders,” bird netting may be bought and spread over the seed heads before maturity. At least two people will be required to spread the netting. It should be noted that cost of netting is prohibitive in larger fields.
Harvesting
When the back of the sunflower seed head turns brown, that’s a sign it’s time to harvest. Combine heads specifically designed for sunflowers are available, but regular “all crop” platform heads used for crops such as wheat and soybeans can be used with sunflowers. However a small amount of harvest-seed loss can be expected with an unmodified platform head. Some farmers harvesting a lot of sunflowers will add a sunflower “kit” to a platform grain head, with row dividers and “catch pans” to collect seed heads that might otherwise fall to the ground in front of the header. Some corn heads can also be used with sunflowers, although minor modifications may be needed. Besides dedicated sunflower combine heads, the next-best option is to buy a used soybean row head for harvesting sunflowers.
Typical combine settings are:
- cylinder speed: 250 to 400 rpm
- upper sieve: one-half-inch to five-eights-inch
- lower sieve: three-eights-inch
- concave: normally wide open, but close it down somewhat if the grain is moist
- air speed: keep to a minimum to avoid blowing the seed out of the combine
A special note with harvesting sunflowers is that a fine dust is often released from the sunflower heads, which on rare occasions has started combine fires. For that reason it’s very important to keep combine air intakes cleaned periodically and pay attention to dust management when harvesting sunflowers.
Storage, test weight and transportation
As a high-oil crop, some care needs to be taken with handling sunflowers. For example black-oilseed sunflowers should not be left sitting on a truck or wagon in hot sunlight for a prolonged period. Storage moisture should be at 10 percent or less for long-term storage. When drying sunflower seeds in a bin with forced air, it’s best to avoid using supplemental heat to reduce over-drying and the chance of a bin fire. Regular air is generally adequate to finish drying seed with a bin drier. Keep in mind that sunflower dust is more-combustible than most other crops. Transportation of sunflower is more expensive than other crops because of the reduced weight per bushel. A minimum test weight of 25 pounds per bushel is the U.S. grain standard for sunflowers, although a somewhat greater weight is typical from most fields. Some sunflower buyers will require a particular test weight to pay full price. The reduced density of sunflower seeds means that a full semi-truck hauling sunflowers carries considerably less seed by weight compared to most commodity grains, sometimes only half as much weight per truck load. Long-haul truckers may use high-sided trailers to carry more sunflowers because of their reduced weight.
Markets, economics and crop insurance
Farmers considering commercial sunflower production should identify a market before planting the crop. Farmers wishing to sell sunflowers for birdseed should focus on growing commercial oilseed-sunflower hybrids. Some farmers sell sunflower birdseed directly to consumers, either right off the farm or through local retail outlets. That can be a good option if someone with seed-cleaning and seed-bagging equipment can help prepare the sunflower seed for sale. The cleaner the seed, the better it will sell. Others sell sunflowers on a wholesale basis to a birdseed packager, usually on a contract basis arranged before harvest. Just keep in mind that trucking distance to the processor can eat into profits in a hurry.
Current prices for oilseed sunflowers can be found on the National Sunflower Association website under daily market news. Prices listed are usually for delivery at selected locations in North Dakota and western Kansas. Sunflower prices generally track the broad ups and downs of soybean prices because both compete in the oilseed market.
Crop insurance is available for sunflowers in some areas of the United States. A grower is encouraged to talk to a crop-insurance agent.
Small-scale markets
Small-acreage farmers can explore developing market channels for whole heads of sunflowers, either cut fresh for the flower market or dried for the birdseed market. For the birdseed market an oilseed variety should be grown. The size of the head can be managed by the planting density; for larger seed heads space the seeds more widely at planting. A place should be designated, such as a garage or barn, to dry and store sunflower heads after they’re cut by hand with pruning shears. Nice-sized sunflower-seed heads that are undamaged can be sold in small volumes for “natural” bird feeders that people can hang on a fence or tack with a nail on a garden-shed wall. The cut-flower market is another option small-acreage growers can explore with sunflowers. Challenges include dealing with insects on the flowers and needing to transport the fresh-cut flowers to market quickly or keep in cool storage.
Special notes about sunflowers
Of all the field crops that can be grown in the Midwest, sunflowers are arguably the most iconic in terms of their wide use in art and as a decorative motif – on everything from calendars and wallpaper to towels, dishes and clothing. Farmers who have grown sunflowers often comment on how all the neighbors are suddenly giving them kudos for brightening the neighborhood, and how they often see people taking selfies or other photos on the road by the sunflower field when it’s blooming. Some of the popular garden-seed catalogs are a good place to see many diverse types of sunflowers available for home gardens or flower beds.
More information
The National Sunflower Association, a nonprofit farmer organization, has a wide range of sunflower marketing and production information. Visit www.sunflowernsa.com for more information.
A detailed grower manual on sunflowers published cooperatively by several universities is the “High Plains Sunflower Production Handbook.” Visit www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/mf2384.pdf for more information.
Rob Myers is an adjunct associate professor in the University of Missouri-Division of Plant Sciences. Visit plantsciences.missouri.edu for more information.