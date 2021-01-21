With so many things affecting the milk price, producers must challenge themselves to learn more about risk management.
When it comes to protecting revenue on a dairy farm there are many options.
- forward contracts
- options on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange
- Dairy Revenue Protection
- Livestock Gross Margin
- Dairy Margin Coverage
- do nothing at all
Even though doing nothing is an option, history shows it’s rarely the best choice. It’s not uncommon to hear producers say, “Just milking cows and farming used to be easy.” But currently dairy farmers need to know so much more.
The question, “Is that a good price?” cannot be answered without sufficient information. One can compare it to historical prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange; while there’s no magic wand that’s certainly a way to start.
No matter the risk-management option used, knowing a dairy’s numbers will always help make sound decisions concerning risk management. Most producers have no problem answering questions on herd performance or production. But when asked what the basis is, compared to Class III, or what breakeven is, many producers don’t know.
When Dairy Revenue Protection first started, many producers were looking for any information they could find to help them with those decisions. More than 30 percent of the milk in Wisconsin is now protected with Dairy Revenue Protection, driving a need for solid information. To develop a tool that helps producers answer questions so they could make sound risk-management decisions, multiple farm-credit associations across the country teamed with Marin Bozic, assistant professor in the Department of Applied Economics at the University of Minnesota.
Producers need to understand a milk check. They must be able to track their basis by quarters to understand how protecting a $16 Class III or a $17.50 component price correlates to the pay price. And revenue-floor numbers should be compared to breakeven numbers. It’s much easier to justify spending $0.30 per hundredweight for Dairy Revenue Protection when data shows that a profit of $1.50 per hundredweight is being protected. Knowing the dairy’s basis will help producers understand what they are protecting and what will show on the milk check.
“I don’t need to know my breakeven,” some producers say.
That’s technically correct. To demonstrate that the Farm Credit Dairy Revenue Protection Analyzer tool includes a historical breakdown of Dairy Revenue Protection for producers to see the net benefit after premium. Keep in mind those numbers can only be seen by working in distant months; they’re not relevant in the near term. It’s wise for producers to work at least six months ahead.
According to Marin’s math, at the level of 95 percent coverage – which is 44 percent subsidized – for every $100 paid in premium through time the producer will collect $1 per 56 percent or $178. That’s an excellent return on investment. For example if a producer spends $0.35 per hundredweight, through time the indemnities will average $0.62 per hundredweight and the net farm income will be greater by $0.27 per hundredweight. And that’s after the premium. That will only work if Dairy Revenue Protection is always being used, which could sometimes mean that buying at less than breakeven will be better than not buying at all. That’s correct. Even working with numbers that yield a loss, positive numbers can be generated; that’s because the plan also protects the maximum amount one can lose.
Every producer should challenge himself or herself to learn more about the federal order, producer price differentials, and what it all means to a pay price. Learn what depooled milk is and how it affects the producer price differential on a milk check. A dairy’s agent is a trusted member of the team – an important adviser. Challenge that person on his or her knowledge.
Consider using multiple options in developing a risk-management plan. Dairy Margin Coverage is a risk-management tool available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture that protects the margin. It protects the difference between the all-milk price and average feed costs. It can deliver effective risk management for dairies with as many as 250 head and partial risk protection for larger dairies.
The historical tool on Dairy Margin Coverage – visit dairymarkets.org for more information – shows how effective Dairy Margin Coverage can be for a dairy. In the past 10 years a dairy farmer would only have been out the premium in 2014. The average Class III price for that year was $22.34. Using protection tools such as Dairy Margin Coverage with Dairy Revenue Protection or Livestock Gross Margin, producers can stack their coverage. For producers who want to protect their income there’s no reason not to use Dairy Margin Coverage.
Of course it’s ultimately the producer’s decision. Gain knowledge from all trusted advisers to help make sound risk-management choices. Design a risk-management plan and be flexible to change but not greedy with numbers. Try not to fall into the trap of speculating. No one can predict what markets are going to do. Certainly no one predicted what COVID-19 would do to milk markets when it hit the United States. Though there may be an idea of where prices are going, there are too many variables impacting milk prices to ever know for sure. That’s why price risk needs to be managed.
Consult with Farm Credit associations for more information on the Farm Credit Dairy Revenue Protection Analyzer and other risk-management tools.
Robert Netrefa is the senior crop-insurance specialist with GreenStone Farm Credit Services, a corporate sponsor of Professional Dairy Producers®.