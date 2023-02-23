Day two of the business conference will delve into employee management and wellness, the environment, dairy management and nutrition, and more. Visit bit.ly/PDPWconf to see full biographies of the speakers.
Thursday, Mar. 16 morning specialty sessions
Attendees can select one of four 75-minute sessions or one of two 75-minute Hands-on Hub sessions.
Goodbye ‘help wanted’... hello, new team member!
If you’ve been looking to fill a position on your dairy without luck have you ever considered that the right people are out there but you’re just not asking for them the right way? By rethinking your approach to job postings and descriptions, and evaluating the qualities of people you want as team members, you’ll discover foolproof strategies to attract and retain them. It will be presented by Michael Hoffman, founder and owner of Igniting Performance.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1.25 DACE, 1 PD CCA
Stretching for health and mobility
Dairy farming can be hard on the body. Stretching for good health and reaching beyond your toes isn’t just a new-age fad; it’s a smart way to optimize your body’s potential at every age. Learn simple methods to protect your body while building endurance, strength and flexibility. When you’re at your best you can be what’s needed for cows, family and team members. It will be presented by Morgan Ekovich, health and nutrition coach.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1.25 DACE
What’s that in your water?
How do you know if you’re delivering excellent-quality water to your cows? How do you test your water and what should you do if it doesn’t meet the standards cows need? Learn to identify the subtle factors and solve the culprits that may be limiting your dairy’s productivity and performance. It will be presented by Adam Geiger, dairy-research nutritionist with the Zinpro Corporation, and Jeff Lee, vice-president of industrial sales at Total Water Treatment Systems.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1.25 DACE, 1.25 ARPAS, 1 SUS CCA
Navigating carbon options with the experts
A panel of experienced leaders will discuss different types of credits and incentives dairy owners can create based on various farm activities. The panelists will showcase examples such as reducing enteric methane from dairy cows, reducing nitrogen from fertilizer-management practices, generating value from soil-carbon sequestration and crediting for other regenerative-agriculture practices. Panelists will be Isaac Smith, director of agri-carbon at Anew; Ryan Stockwell, senior manager at Indigo Ag; and Nate Schuster, project-development manager at 3Degrees Group. The session will be facilitated by Andy Skwor, agricultural-services team leader at MSA Professional Services.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1.25 DACE, 1 SUS CCA
Thursday, Mar. 16 afternoon breakout sessions
Attendees can select two of four 60-minute sessions or one of two 75-minute Hands-on Hub sessions.
Golden girls are cash cows
Just like fashion, some trends in herd management recycle. What once was fashionable – such as culling older cows to make room for new girls – is no longer in vogue. With longevity back in style, this session will explore the economics of developing the correct cow and maintaining her in the herd for a longer duration. After all, making sound business decisions is always in style. The session will be presented by Dr. Gavin Staley, veterinarian, technical-service specialist at Diamond V.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1 DACE, 1 ARPAS
Design feed centers for success
Efficient and well-managed feed centers are key to managing inputs, reducing shrink and maximizing investments. Glean insight from a seasoned expert regarding designing and managing feed centers – that includes the feed pad, mixing center and commodity-feed area. Critical to controlling costs, farmers must also factor in herd size, future growth plans and geographic variations.
It will be presented by Joe Harner, engineer at the ag-engineering-consulting firm JGMIII.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1 DACE
More than a side-hustle
Adding extra value to your dairy by diversifying on-farm sales may sound appealing. But how does one start? What plans need to be set forth? Learn from dairy producers who have created new revenue streams. Hear the truth about what it takes to launch, grow and maintain a successful business.
Panelists will be Ken Smith, dairy producer and owner of Moo Thru Ice Cream near Remington, Virginia; and John Rosenow, dairy producer and owner-CEO of Cowsmo Compost near Cochrane, Wisconsin. It will be facilitated by Katy Schultz, dairy producer and owner of Tri-Fecta Farms near Fox Lake, Wisconsin.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1 DACE
Transition cows: can choline help?
Does supplementing rumen-protected choline have a place in your transition-cow program? Learn about new choline research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison that’s examining impacts on high-producing dairy cows and their offspring.
It will be presented by Heather White, professor at UW-Animal & Dairy Sciences, and Henry Holdorf, dairy-nutrition consultant at Purina Animal Nutrition.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1 DACE, 1 ARPAS