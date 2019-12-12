Dear George:
Q: A friend of ours recently died unexpectedly. He leaves behind a wife and two kids – and he didn’t have a will in place. My wife and I want to put things in order to avoid the legal hassles they’re dealing with in addition to their grief, but we don’t know where to start. Can you give us some pointers?
A: Sadly many people put off these critically important decisions. Too often they die without having established either a will or living trust – or they have outdated documents that no longer reflect their wishes. According to a “Money” magazine article, only 40 percent of American adults have a will or living trust in place.
If a person dies intestate, or without a will, intestate-succession laws apply to his or her assets. Those assets are considered “probate assets” because there is no legal mechanism in place for the assets to pass directly to beneficiaries.
Under the Wisconsin intestate-succession law, the probate assets pass as follows.
- Assets go to the surviving spouse if all one’s children are from that marriage.
- If the deceased had children separate from his or her current spouse, then the surviving spouse receives all property currently held as survivorship marital property or as joint tenancy – as well as half of any property the deceased owned individually. The children receive the deceased’s share of the marital property without survivorship and half of the deceased’s separate property.
- If there is no surviving spouse, probate assets pass to the deceased’s children by right of representation.
- If there is no spouse or children, probate assets pass to surviving parents or, if they are deceased, to surviving siblings by right of representation.
- If none of those apply, probate assets pass to grandparents or, if they are deceased, to their living descendants, with half each to the maternal and paternal side.
- If none of those apply, probate assets pass to the Wisconsin School Fund.
Without a will each heir will receive his or her bequest outright when the heir reaches age 18. The court will also designate the personal representative of the deceased’s estate – not an appealing prospect for those concerned that the chosen representative is someone they consider untrustworthy or incapable of fairly administrating estate decisions. The court will also appoint guardians for minor or dependent children. Again selected representatives may be individuals outside one’s preferences.
A will is the most basic way to document one’s desired plan of distribution to protect and provide for minors as well as financially challenged or special-needs beneficiaries. Particularly when there are farm assets and/or trusts to transfer, a will is essential to designate specific personal representatives and guardians of minor or dependent children.
Unfortunately both options – the intestate succession and the will – require that probate assets be administered through the court probate process.
Court probate mandates:
- filing an inventory of assets
- publishing notices
- several accountings of income and expenses
- filing and receiving clearances for the estate’s federal and state income tax returns
- final judgment in the estate as issued by the court
Probate should be avoided at all costs because it’s time-consuming and often unnecessarily expensive. To avoid probate it’s recommended to acquire a living trust, potentially combined with other available legal methods that will permit assets to transfer without needing to involve the court system.
A living trust is an immediate revocable trust created by an individual or a couple – the settlor or the settlors. As with a will, the living trust can be amended or revoked by the settlor(s). The settlor(s) usually act as the initial trustee(s), retaining the right to manage and control the trust estate and to withdraw assets for any reason. The settlor(s) name(s) one or more successor trustees to act after their deaths and if the settlor(s) become incapable. A farmer’s living trust will often designate one or more of the on-farm heirs as the farm trust adviser(s) with authority to direct the successor trustee(s) regarding the retention and continuing management of the family farm and farm assets. Like a well-drafted will, a living trust provides a detailed plan for distribution of the trust estate after either or both of their deaths.
Often the settlor(s) will title assets to the living trust during their lives. But the estate plan should also utilize other probate-avoidance methods when beneficial.
There are numerous options.
- title assets as survivorship marital property or jointly held property.
- transfer-on-death deeds for real estate
- payable-on-death designations
Beneficiary designations for annuities, retirement plans and life insurance – these designations will often name the living trust as the beneficiary so the assets transfer in accordance with the general plan of distribution. Because a living trust operates without court supervision, the trustee(s) can usually distribute assets with fewer delays and without public disclosure of the size, contents and distribution of the decedent’s estate.
In addition Wisconsin has a unique law that allows transfers without probate under a Marital Property Agreement; consider that law when making an estate plan.
Careful development of a plan will ensure assets pass to one’s designated beneficiaries in a way that best meets the family’s needs regarding the transfer of the family farm. And for everyone’s peace of mind, it’s best to develop the plan long before it’s needed.