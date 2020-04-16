Dear George:
Q: My husband and I are considering diversifying our dairy by adding another entity to the operation; we really want to create additional revenue. What are the legal implications we should keep in mind as we pursue our options?
A: While most of our clients believe farm success requires the investment of time, effort and financial resources exclusively in that entity, some have added a second business just as you’re considering. With the goal of increasing net income – or to take advantage of the skills of family members and employees – some of our clients have added businesses like seed sales or other direct-to-farm sales. Others have launched trucking, manure-hauling, custom-planting, custom-spraying, fertilizing and/or harvesting services. We also have those who offer on-farm sales of ice cream, cheese, meat and other farm products. Some participate in farmers markets. Others provide dog day-care kennels, or serve as wedding and event venues.
Prior to adding any secondary business you must be confident the business will result in increased profits and net cash flow. It needs to be enough to offset the loss of time and resources that would otherwise have been invested in the farming operation. You should also consult with other farmers who have already started a similar business to better understand the risks, complexities, demands and results they experienced.
From a legal perspective, a secondary business will create a variety of new legal and liability concerns.
Legal structure – Generally a secondary business should be operated as a separate limited-liability corporation, or as a corporation, for tax and liability purposes. Sometimes it’s best to separate the management and equity sharing in the new business from that of the farm. The new entity may be owned by the farm LLC, by its members or any combination of the members. It depends on management goals and the vision of how the equity should be transferred from the new business activity.
Limited liability – You’ll want to determine if existing liability insurance policies cover the new business and its activities – and provides the coverage needed. Most farm policies cover only the activities of the farm business and may not extend to a secondary business. A new business involving the sale of products may need product liability insurance to cover claims of injury or damage by the product purchaser. To maintain limited liability, the farm and the new business must be operated as separate businesses. They must have separate books, records, financial accounts, inter-company leases of employees, equipment and facilities. There must also be written contracts between the new business, and the purchasers of its products and services.
Tax considerations – Almost all farmers have their LLC taxed as a sole proprietorship or partnership so reportable income, losses and depreciation pass through to the member or members. Most often a new business will also operate as an LLC with its tax incidences passing through to its member or members. But if the new business has limited depreciable assets and anticipated taxable income, a farmer may instead elect to have the LLC taxed as a “C” or “S” corporation. For example the new business may benefit from a corporation tax election if it has substantial inventory to account for its income and expenses under the accrual method. That would account for income and expenses when incurred, versus when received under the cash method. The new business may be required to comply with Wisconsin sales-and-use tax laws if it’s involved in the sale of products or certain services.
Workers compensation – The new business may be required to comply with employment laws that differ from a farm’s operations. For instance a farmer generally must obtain workers-compensation insurance if they have six or more employees working on the same day for 20 days during a calendar year, consecutive or non-consecutive. But depending on the nature of the new business, it may be required to obtain workers-compensation insurance if it employs as few as three or more part-time employees.
Overtime – Wisconsin agricultural employers are not generally required to pay overtime compensation to agricultural workers if they are directly involved in agriculture – or if the employment services provided by the employee are incidental to or in conjunction with the farming operation. To the extent the new business operation is not considered farming or incidental to farming, the farmer must comply with overtime requirements. That would be true even if the employee provides employment services in both the farming operation and new business. For example if in a week an employee worked 40 hours in the dairy operation and 15 hours in a farmer’s separate custom-cropping business, the employee would be entitled to time and a half for the 15 hours of overtime.