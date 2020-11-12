Confined-livestock structures need ventilation to remove heat and moisture, and maintain air quality. The amount of ventilation needed varies depending on air temperatures inside and outside the building, amount of moisture to be removed, odors to be controlled, and the heat produced by animals and equipment.
To reduce energy requirements for ventilation equipment, determine the number of fans needed to do the job. Operate only those fans for as short a time as possible. For example less ventilation is usually required in winter than in spring or fall – and much less than in summer. Summer ventilation needs are usually great due to heavy heat loads. Winter-ventilation needs are usually reduced because buildings need only enough air exchange to remove moisture and maintain air quality. Fan efficiency is reduced if obstructions are located near or in front of fans.
Several advances in technology have improved energy efficiency for livestock buildings – such as efficient space heating, heat lamps, creep pads and more-energy-efficient milking equipment.
- Preventing dust on fan components helps motors operate cooler and prolongs their life. Clean fan blades move more air. Dirt, chaff and animal hair clinging to protective guards reduce air flow. Dirty louvers and shutters that don’t open fully can reduce air flow by 40 percent. They should be cleaned and lubricated with a dry lubricant such as graphite so more dirt isn’t attracted. Loose fan belts can slip and reduce air flow by 30 percent. Fan-belt tension and condition should be checked semi-annually. Install self-tensioning devices on fans if possible to reduce the chore of tightening belts.
- Ventilation inlets need to be cleaned annually and adjusted for proper operation if they’re adjustable.
- Natural ventilation uses airflow passages that allow clean air to enter a building to displace stagnant or dirty air. The difference in building pressure and atmospheric pressure caused by wind passing over the building and by the thermal buoyancy of air creates air movement. Using natural ventilation wherever possible will save energy by reducing the number of ventilation fans needed for an air exchange. Natural ventilation is typically used on open-sided buildings with curtain sidewalls and open roof peaks, such as dairy-freestall barns. The curtain sidewall can be closed during cold or inclement weather to protect animals.
- It’s important to size fans correctly for building ventilation. Fans that are larger than necessary waste energy and produce a cold air blast in the winter. Undersized fans won’t adequately exchange building air. Air-inlet size should be equal or larger than that required for the fan capacity or the fans will operate at a greater static pressure than necessary, using additional energy.
- Automatically controlled ventilation systems reduce unnecessary fan operation and provide more-uniform climate control. Variable-speed controllers can be used to control the amount of air exhausted by slowing or increasing the speed of a single fan based on building temperature.
- Select fans that are energy-efficient. Fan efficiency is measured in cubic feet per minute per watt. It reflects the air moved per energy consumed at a specific static pressure. There’s a two-fold difference between the best- and worst-performing fans. Poor choices could create ventilation costs twice what they would have been if the proper fan had been chosen.
- BESS Lab at the University of Illinois is a source of independent test data for agricultural ventilation fans and has online access to fan-test results. The recommended minimum efficiency for a fan 36 inches or larger is 20 cubic feet per minute per watt at a static pressure of 0.05 inch of water. Increased values of cubic feet per minute per watt indicate more-efficient fans.
- Fans with diffuser or discharge cones are 12 percent to 26 percent more efficient than fans without them.
- Large-diameter fans are more efficient than smaller-diameter fans. One method to have the energy-efficiency advantage of a large fan and the usefulness of several small fans is to install a variable-speed controller on a large fan with a temperature sensor. The fan speed can be changed at preset temperature points to reduce over-ventilation while maintaining temperature. The fan will act like a bank of small fans; as the temperature increases the fan speed will increase. When the fan runs at a slower speed, the energy use is reduced by the cube of the percentage of full speed. For example a fan running at half speed will move half the air flow it would at full speed but use only about 15 percent of the energy required if the fan was operated at full speed.
- Significant energy savings can be achieved through zone climate control. The savings come from heating or ventilating only rooms or areas of buildings that are used or need more climate control.
- Insulation in livestock-confinement buildings is necessary to reduce heat loss and condensation on walls and ceiling. Insulation should be protected from damage by birds and rodents.
- Beef and dairy calves may not require supplemental heat unless they are born during inclement weather. A “hot box” or small room with radiant heat may be useful for that purpose.
- Baby swine and poultry require precise temperature and humidity regulation that’s normally engineered into the building. But additional or spot heat can be provided if required. Certain safety precautions need to be considered. Energy-saving options are available.
- Heated creep pads for swine are more energy-efficient than heat lamps and more evenly distribute the warmth.
- Hovers provide small enclosed areas that capture heat and reduce drafts to provide a comfortable environment for baby pigs. That allows the overall building temperature to be kept cooler.
- Radiant heaters can be used to heat larger areas. They warm the animals and objects in the building without directly heating the air, which reduces heating requirements.
- Hydronic floor heating will reduce energy needs because it produces a microclimate near the floor where animals are located rather than heating the whole volume of air in the building.
- Boilers or furnaces should be serviced and cleaned at least annually to ensure efficient operation. Depending on the amount of use, it may be cost-effective to replace an older less-efficient heating system with a newer increased-efficiency unit with efficiencies of 90 percent or greater.
- Replace incandescent bulbs with compact fluorescent lamps or linear fluorescent fixtures, and mercury vapor lamps with increased-pressure sodium or pulse-start metal-halide lamps.