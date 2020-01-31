In Illinois, February is a month of education, promotion and policy updates for livestock producers.
Pork
The month kicks off with the Illinois Pork Expo at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Ill., on Feb. 4-5. The expo includes an annual meeting, award presentations, exhibitions of the latest products and interaction with legislators.
Dairy
Three Illinois Regional Dairy Summits will be held in February featuring seminars on various topics and vendor exhibits.
The summits are at Kaskaskia College in Centralia on Feb. 4; the Asmark Institute in Bloomington on Feb. 5; and the Stephenson County Farm Bureau in Freeport on Feb. 6.
Each run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration starting at 9:30 a.m.
Beef
The Illinois Beef Expo runs from Wednesday, Feb. 19, to Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
It kicks off with a trade show Feb. 20, with the Illinois Performance Tested Bull sale starting at 11 a.m. Feb. 20 followed by various breed shows and sales throughout the week and featuring youth shows on the weekend.