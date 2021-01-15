Cross County FFA expands beef program

The Cross County FFA Chapter in Stromsberg, Nebraska, is feeding people. They are doing this with beef they raised themselves.
The chapter raised some Red Angus cattle as part of its CDE activities. This year, they had one of the cows processed. Half the beef was given to a local charity. The other half was used to make food for the school’s cafeteria.
First-year FFA Advisor Joe O’Brien said this was part of the expanding beef program that has been on-going at the school for a few years. The chapter has only been around since 2014, but it has been developing its programs quickly.
Next year, he hopes to add a genetics aspect to the beef program. This will give students the chance to experience hands-on learning of artificial insemination and embryo transfer.
“I want to demonstrate how fast you can change a herd’s genetics,” O’Brien said.
There are currently 52 members in the chapter, 43 of which are high school students. O’Brien said most recently the students have been butchering chickens.
“The students raised the chickens from hatchlings,” he said. “We butchered them and sold them as part of our fund-raising activities.”
There were 46 chickens processed by the students. They seemed to enjoy using the plucking machine the most, O’Brien said.
He said without the phenomenal community support the chapter receives, none of the activities would be possible. He said the Beef Board has helped tremendously with their beef program and Central Hatchery in Madison, Nebraska, has helped with the chicken program.
“Community members have stepped up when we need backing or judges, too,” O’Brien said. “It’s nice to know they support us.”
