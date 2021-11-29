Dairies prepare cows for winter chill

Editor’s note: The following was written by Maristela Rovai, South Dakota State University Extension dairy specialist, and Luciana da Costa, Ohio State University Extension veterinarian, for the universities’ websites.
Sooner than we expect, winter will be here, and we must be prepared as we head into the colder season.
Cold weather may be an important factor in udder health and milk quality. During wintertime, it’s crucial to create a good environment, and that requires a strategy in place for both livestock and people.
The key for achieving quality milk any time during the year includes adopting proper milking procedures and care with udder and teats. The milking procedures include teat pre-dipping, foremilk stripping, drying off teats and post-dipping.
The teat dipping is an important part of the milking procedure and is included in a preventive mastitis plan. Mastitis continues to be the most-common disease in dairy cattle and the costliest to the dairy industry worldwide.
Udders are more prone to chapping (meaning cracked, rough and sore) in the winter with dry-cold air making the teat more susceptible to bacterial infections. Special care and precautions should be taken during the winter to avoid chapped and frozen teats (frostbite) after cows are milked.
Together, these factors may predispose teats to poor skin conditions and increase the risk of new intramammary infections if not taken seriously. Skin damage heals better when the wound is kept moist, and it is important not to use agents (e.g., iodine in those cases) that could dry it even more, or even inhibit the healing process.
Complete healing of a frostbite injury can take more than a month (45 to 60 days), and milking will usually cause re-injury to the tissue and pain to the affected cows. Thus, to avoid possible teat damages, we should consider the following factors.
Weather
During the winter months, forecasters alert the public to the actual temperature and the wind-chill temperature (WCT). WCT is how people and animals feel when they are outside, and its intensity will be related to how strong the wind is blowing.
Some researchers have shown that “wind-chill” has a more important impact than actual ambient temperature. To prevent frozen teats and consequently teat damage, we should pay attention to the National Weather Service Wind Chill Chart and know when frostbite might occur, as explained in Table 1.
Housing area
Ensure a comfortable temperature inside the barns and avoid possible draft areas (i.e., damaged sidewalls, door seals). A dairy cow’s average body temperature is 101.5 degrees Fahrenheit. Cows will feel comfortable in an air temperature environment between 25 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit.
Bedding should be kept dry and clean, free of manure and supplied daily. While bacteria grow best in high temperatures and humidity, keep in mind that stall surfaces are only a few degrees lower than body temperature when cows are lying down, which is warm enough for bacteria to multiply.
Malfunctioning curtains should be taken care of. Blocking the wind from loading areas and returning alleys outside the parlor will reduce wind-chill temperatures. This will help prevent chapping and frostbite.
Predispositions
Fresh cows may need special care due to udder edema, poor teat circulation and chapping. Their frequent monitoring would be key in preventing winter udder damage.
Calves are more sensitive to cold than adult cows. Thus, to help the calves stay healthy and grow in the cold, they should stay warm.
Milking procedures
Pre-check the teat skin conditions and teat end at the time of teat fore-stripping.
Selecting a good teat dip is fundamental to keeping the skin healthy and preventing winter chapping. Emollients are known as conditioners or lotions, and they are water-based. These products are crucial to protect and soften the skin in cold weather. The ideal would be to use skin conditioners, like glycerin and lanolin, that leave less water but more glycerin than any other teat disinfectant.
Note: You may frequently hear the word “ointment” to use on teats. This oil-based preparation usually contains medicine for applying to the teat skin when sore or damaged.
Check how wet the teat is after using the post-dipping. If it is too wet and you may experience severe wind-chill, allow teats time to dry before releasing cows, or dry the excess of the post dipping used with a clean towel before leaving the parlor, or only dip the teat end.
Other tips include warming the dip product in a bucket of hot water before applying it to the teat. It is more comfortable for cows and reduces drying time.
Following a product’s label and instructions for use is essential to ensure effectiveness. Under severe cold or wind conditions, post-milking teat dipping with improperly formulated teat dips may facilitate teat chapping, resulting in increased colonization by the staphylococci usually associated with teat skin.