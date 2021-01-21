Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative: USTR rep nominee Tai’s experience good for dairy

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the largest dairy co-ops in the country, today issued a statement about President-elect Joe Biden’s nomination of Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative.
Brody Stapel, president of Edge, made the following comment:
“The global dairy export market plays an important role in the prices our dairy farmers receive and it represents opportunities for a prosperous dairy community down the road. However, dairy farmers know the international trade arena can be complex. Proven experience and understanding of the vast array of issues is a must for leading the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Edge believes that nominee Katherine Tai fits the bill.
“As Ms. Tai steps into her new role, Edge is prepared to be a partner and resource when navigating the challenges facing U.S. dairy exports. We look forward to working with Ms. Tai so our dairy farmers can continue to meet the growing needs of our current and future customers around the world.”