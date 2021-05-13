Show season looks to return to normal in Missouri

After a challenging year of cancellations and rescheduling, youth livestock exhibitors are excited to get back to normal when it comes to showing their animals.

Marcia Shannon, a University of Missouri Extension swine nutrition specialist who works with the Swine Youth Program, says this year it looks like the state and local fairs will be going back to normal operations.

“I think everything’s back in full swing,” she says.

Last year, Shannon says many fairs were able to have some sort of livestock show, without the other entertainment aspects of the fairs, but the challenge was what youth exhibitors could do with their market animals after show season. Many local meat processors were booked up, especially with the disruptions at bigger processors in 2020.

“A lot of kids rely on their steer or pig getting processed at the local locker,” she says.

Shannon says many of the market animals eventually got processed, but at higher weights than they normally would. She says the general unknowns of 2020, especially in March when many exhibitors would be selecting their pigs to show, may have contributed to lower participation last year.

“I know some kids didn’t participate last year just because of the uncertainty,” she says. “There were some lower numbers because of the uncertainty of getting rid of them or whether there was even going to be a fair to show at.”

Shannon says it looks like county fairs are planning on a regular year.

“My kids show in Audrain (County), and I know it’s all normal,” she says. “I think optimism is up. I’ve heard most of the county fairs are as planned. If they’re the bigger fairs with concerts and tractor pulls, they’re having those.”