Show season looks to return to normal in Missouri

After a challenging year of cancellations and rescheduling, youth livestock exhibitors are excited to get back to normal when it comes to showing their animals.
Marcia Shannon, a University of Missouri Extension swine nutrition specialist who works with the Swine Youth Program, says this year it looks like the state and local fairs will be going back to normal operations.
“I think everything’s back in full swing,” she says.
Last year, Shannon says many fairs were able to have some sort of livestock show, without the other entertainment aspects of the fairs, but the challenge was what youth exhibitors could do with their market animals after show season. Many local meat processors were booked up, especially with the disruptions at bigger processors in 2020.
“A lot of kids rely on their steer or pig getting processed at the local locker,” she says.
Shannon says many of the market animals eventually got processed, but at higher weights than they normally would. She says the general unknowns of 2020, especially in March when many exhibitors would be selecting their pigs to show, may have contributed to lower participation last year.
“I know some kids didn’t participate last year just because of the uncertainty,” she says. “There were some lower numbers because of the uncertainty of getting rid of them or whether there was even going to be a fair to show at.”
Shannon says it looks like county fairs are planning on a regular year.
“My kids show in Audrain (County), and I know it’s all normal,” she says. “I think optimism is up. I’ve heard most of the county fairs are as planned. If they’re the bigger fairs with concerts and tractor pulls, they’re having those.”
She also says the Animal Science Youth Leadership Academy, not held last year, will again be helping kids learn about showing and the livestock industry.
And the Missouri State Fair has announced it is planning on a full fair experience this August, after focusing on youth livestock shows only last year.
Shannon says many exhibitors will be excited to return to the full fair experience this year.
“I think a lot of them like that whole fair experience as well,” she says. “It’s also the interaction with other people. I think they appreciate those things, too.”
Scheduled for Aug. 12-22 in Sedalia, the fair is planning on “a complete lineup” of livestock shows and exhibits, concerts, motorsports events, rodeo and bull riding, vendors and concessions and the carnival midway.
“We are looking forward with confidence and with hope that the traditional fair you have come to know and love will take place this August,” Fair director Mark Wolfe said in a release. “We are planning an event that is steeped in tradition, along with bringing new and exciting things to experience during your visit.”
Wolfe also says the fair will be reviewing cleaning protocols and adding more hand sanitizing and washing stations on the fairgrounds.
Shannon says showing livestock has a lot of benefits for kids, including learning about agriculture, teaching skills that can be helpful in the workforce, and social benefits.
“I think it’s going to be a great show season,” she says. “The kids will be happy to be back showing in front of their family and friends.”