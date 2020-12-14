2021 K-State Swine Profitability Conference postponed

The 2021 K-State Swine Profitability Conference has been postponed to 2022. The event will be hosted on Feb. 1, 2022, at the Stanley Stout Center, Manhattan, KS. Due to concerns around the COVID-19 situation, event size limitations and standing by the department's commitment to keeping the safety of participants as its top priority, the decision has been made to cancel the 2021 event. For questions, contact Joel DeRouchey (jderouch@ksu.edu; 785-532-2280) or Lois Schreiner (lschrein@ksu.edu; 785-532-1267).
