 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 K-State Swine Profitability Conference postponed
featured top story

2021 K-State Swine Profitability Conference postponed

The 2021 K-State Swine Profitability Conference has been postponed to 2022. The event will be hosted on Feb. 1, 2022, at the Stanley Stout Center, Manhattan, KS. Due to concerns around the COVID-19 situation, event size limitations and standing by the department's commitment to keeping the safety of participants as its top priority, the decision has been made to cancel the 2021 event. For questions, contact Joel DeRouchey (jderouch@ksu.edu; 785-532-2280) or Lois Schreiner (lschrein@ksu.edu; 785-532-1267).

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News