Kansas Junior Producer Days coming in February, March

The Kansas Junior Producer Days will be hosted in February and March 2021 as a virtual series during the course of a week.
The Junior Swine Producer Week will be Feb. 15-20. Presentations will be provided a couple of days during the week, with the final sessions and discussions being on Saturday morning. All of the sessions will be recorded and shared with those who register.
Junior Meat Goat Producer Week will follow a similar format March 15-20. All youth, parents, leaders and extension agents are invited to participate in these educational experiences.
K-State faculty members, graduate students, veterinarians, extension agents, guest speakers and specialists will speak about various topics related to project management specific to each species. Tentative topics include selection, nutrition, meat science, health and showmanship.
More details and registration information will be released in the coming weeks. Watch the youth livestock program website (www.YouthLivestock.KSU.edu) and Facebook page for updated information and a link to register. For more information, contact Lexie Hayes (adhayes@ksu.edu; 785-532-1264).
