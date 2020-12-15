 Skip to main content
KSU Calving Schools

A series of KSU Calving Schools has been planned for January 2021 in anticipation of calving season. The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving process as well as tips to handle difficult calving situations. The goals of the event are to increase knowledge, practical skills and the number of live calves born if they need assistance.

Dates and locations for the 2021 calving schools

include:

January 6 – Emporia, KS

January 11 – Winfield, KS

January 13 – Blue Rapids, KS

January 21 – Dodge City, KS

Watch www.KSUBeef.org for more details and registration information. For questions, contact A.J. Tarpoff (tarpoff@ksu.edu; 785-532-1255).

