DES MOINES — The National Pork Board announced Nov. 11 the launch of AgView, technology to help the U.S. pork industry respond faster in the event of a foreign animal disease (FAD) outbreak.
The web-based tool will allow participating producers to easily share their farm’s FAD status updates and pig movement data with state animal health officials. The opt-in, no-fee technology — funded by the Pork Checkoff — will allow for contact-tracing of infected animals to help rapidly contain or regionalize a potential FAD outbreak, according to a news release.
According to a recent study from Iowa State University, an outbreak of African swine fever in the United States could cost the pork industry $50 billion over 10 years.
“When pork producers adopt AgView, they are not only helping protect their farms, but also the entire industry,” said National Pork Board CEO Bill Even. “COVID taught us the best way to quickly contain and recover from a significant supply chain disruption, which an FAD outbreak would be, is through real-time information, collaboration and a common data set to inform decision making.”
AgView is designed to help the U.S. pork industry coordinate a unified response to FADs — from grain farmers to producers, to state health officials and veterinarians. When producers grant permission, AgView securely provides state animal health officials with health status, site and pig movement data from registered farms in real-time.
This data sharing would go a long way in an effective FAD response, the board said.
For more information, visit www.pork.org/agview.